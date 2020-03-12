2017 Brett Allen A respected umpire who was a regular on the biggest stage, officiating in seven grand finals, 37 finals, four International Rules Tests and two State of Origin matches Umpiring career: Officiated 347 games 1992-2007; 37 finals; 7 Grand Finals; 4 International Rules Tests; 2 State of Origin matches; All-Australian umpire 1999, 2000, 2002, 2006; awarded Australian Sports Medal in 2000 for contribution to Australian Football. 14/04/1966

2013 Bryan Sheehan Whistle-blower who officiated one of the greatest grand finals Regarded as one of the best umpires in the business. Six-AFL/VFL Grand Final appearances in a career which spanned 363 games across 17 years. Umpiring Career: 1986-2003. Games: 363 Finals: 37 Grand Finals: 6 (1988-89, 1991, 1994, 1996-97) 3/04/1959

2008 Tom McArthur No known Field Umpire has officiated in more games around Australia than Tom McArthur; a record 502 games across all parts of Queensland; he umpired 14 QAFL Grand Finals and was named the states umpire of the century. Umpiring career: 1959-1985. Games: 502. Umpiring honours: 14 QAFL Grand Finals; 10 Queensland State Matches; Queensland Umpire of the Century; AFL Queensland Umpires Association Team of the Century; Life Member of AFL Queensland Umpires Association. 1935

2004 Rowan Sawers No AFL/VFL umpire has officiated more games than Sawers, whose career spanned two decades and 410 matches. Also umpired eight State-of-Origin games and was involved in two International Rules tours to Ireland. Was recruited from the Southern Umpire's Association. Umpiring career: 1977-97; Games: 410 Finals: 31 Grand Finals: 4 (1982, 1984, 1987, 1990) 19/10/1954

1996 Bill Deller Despite a severe mid-career back injury, Deller compiled an impressive record. Umpired Grand Finals in both the one and two-umpire system. Immediately after retirement he was appointed part-time VFL director of umpiring and in 1987 became full-time AFL national director of umpiring. Awarded an OAM for services to umpiring. Umpiring career: 1967-1981 Games: 251 Finals: 20 Grand Finals: 5 (1972, 1976, 1978, 1979, 1980) 3/11/1943

1996 Bob Scott Umpired irregularly until the 1929 season during which he became an automatic weekly selection until he retired. Unparalleled seven successive Grand Finals as field umpire. Umpiring career: 1921-1935 Games: 157 Finals: 19 Grand Finals: 7 (1929, 1930, 1931, 1932, 1933, 1934, 1935) 1901

1996 Henry 'Ivor' Crapp The VFL's first 'Prince of Umpires'. Moving from the VFA to the newly formed VFL, he officiated in round one, 1897, and retired in 1905 after 147 matches including seven Grand Finals. Moved to Western Australia where he coached East Perth in 1909 then returned to umpiring, adding 120 games and three WAFL grand finals to his senior total before retiring in 1920. Umpiring career: 1897-1905 Games: 147 Finals: 17 Grand Finals: 7 (1898, 1899, 1900, 1901, 1902, 1904, 1905) 1972

1996 Ian Robinson Held the VFL match record of 353 games from his retirement in 1987 until 1995. His nine Grand Finals were umpired in both the one and two-umpire system and he was an AFL umpires' observer involved in the implementation of the three-umpire system. Umpiring career: 1971-1987 Games: 353 Finals: 35 Grand Finals: 9 (1973, 1974, 1977 (2), 1978, 1980, 1981, 1985, 1987) 20/08/1946

1996 Jack Elder Both before and after World War I, Elder was the VFL's senior umpire. Still holds the finals record (39 matches) and Grand Finals record (10). Umpires advisor in 1923. Umpiring career: 1967-81; Games: 251 Finals: 20 Grand Finals: 5 (1908, 1909, 1910, 1911, 1912, 1913, 1918, 1919, 1920, 1922). 1885

1996 Jack McMurray junior Started umpiring in the Melbourne Boy's Club Association and umpired in the VFL in 1941 and 1942 before serving in the army. Rejoined the VFL in 1946 and umpired six Grand Finals (including both in 1948). Umpiring career: 1941-1955 Games: 216 Finals: 16 Grand Finals: 6 (1948 (x2), 1949, 1950, 1953, 1954) 17/8/1915

1996 Jack McMurray senior Recruited to the VFL from the VFA in 1917 after umpiring the 1914 Grand Final, McMurray had started umpiring in junior competitions aged 16. Record was unrivalled between 1922 and 1928 then moved to Tasmania to umpire in 1929. The first umpire to officiate in 300 matches. Retired in 1936. Umpiring career: 1917-1936 Games: 303 Finals: 23 Grand Finals: 6 (1921, 1924, 1925, 1926, 1927, 1928) 21/9/1889

1996 Jeff Crouch Played in 1953 Melbourne under-19s premiership and for Sandringham in the VFA before umpiring five Grand Finals in a 10-season career. Known for his excellent rapport with players. Became VFL umpires advisor after retiring. Victorian Father of the Year in 1989 and Director of Royal Children's Hospital Appeal for 20 years. Umpiring career: 1961-1970 Games: 186 Finals: 15 Grand Finals: 5 (1963, 1965, 1966, 1968, 1969) 7/8/1934

1996 Ken Aplin Aplin's sometimes controversial 310 SANFL game career included 10 grand finals. He was the regular 'independent' umpire in the WA v Victoria clashes. SANFL umpire's coach from 1955 to 1958. Also umpired in the SA amateur competition. Became a radio and television broadcaster after retirement. Umpiring career: 1939-1955. Games: 310 Grand Finals: 10 1918