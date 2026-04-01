An opportunity for under-18s and under-16s to get a taste of what playing footy is like at an elite level.



The Marsh AFL National Championships and Marsh AFL National Development Championships are the highest level of state and territory representative football, as part of the AFL's Talent Pathway Program. The competitions will feature the most talented footballers from across Australia who are the next generation of stars in the game.

The action commences with the 2026 Marsh AFL National Development Championships – U16 Girls, which will be played from Tuesday, April 7 through to Thursday, April 16.

Please continue below for match, broadcast and squad details for the 2026 Marsh AFL National Development Championships - U18 Girls. Details for the 2026 Marsh AFL National Championships - U18 Girls will be announced shortly.

The 2026 Marsh AFL National Championships – U18 Girls will be played from Saturday, June 13 to Saturday, July 11.

The Championships will again feature six teams, including Queensland, South Australia, Victoria Country, Victoria Metro and Western Australia and the Allies, which will comprise players from New South Wales, ACT, Northern Territory and Tasmania. The six teams will each play four matches.

2026 Marsh AFL National Development Championships - U16 Girls

TEAMS: Brisbane Lions Academy, Gold Coast SUNS Academy, GWS GIANTS Academy, Northern Territory, South Australia, Sydney Swans Academy, Tasmania, Victoria Country, Victoria Metro and Western Australia.

SQUADS: Please click here to access squad lists for the 2026 AFL Marsh AFL National Development Championships - U16 Girls

LIVE STREAMS AND REPLAYS: All matches in the 2026 AFL Marsh AFL National Development Championships - U16 Girls will be live streamed on the AFL Play YouTube channel. Please click here to access the live streams.

SCHEDULE