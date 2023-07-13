Port Adelaide's Abbey Dowrick exceeded the prescribed limit for blood alcohol concentration during a random breath test in June and has subsequently had her licence suspended

RISING Port Adelaide midfielder Abbey Dowrick has been reported by police in South Australia for failing a breath test and has had her licence suspended.

The 20-year-old will face court, and will be required to complete two road safety awareness programs and one-on-one alcohol management education.

Dowrick underwent a random breath test on Friday, June 23 and was found to have exceeded the prescribed concentration of alcohol while driving.

Abbey Dowrick is tackled by Amber Clarke during round 10, season seven, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

"Abbey understands the seriousness of her actions and that she has let down her teammates, the club and its community," Port Adelaide head of AFLW Juliet Haslam said.

"Abbey is remorseful of the decision she made, particularly as an elite athlete and role model. She made a misjudgment and has learned a valuable lesson.

"The club will support Abbey through this time, and will continue working with her on the importance of making positive choices."

Dowrick was signed to Port Adelaide as part of its inaugural AFLW list build last season. A star junior from Western Australia, she played all 10 games in season seven, averaging 14.4 disposals.