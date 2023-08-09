Jake Stringer could return for the Bombers' clash against the Kangaroos

Jake Stringer celebrates a goal during Essendon's clash against Adelaide in round 17, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

FINALS still remain a possibility for an injury-hit Essendon, which has been boosted by the imminent return of forward Jake Stringer.

The 29-year-old has been missing in action since mid-July due to a foot injury. He has been joined by All-Australian Dylan Shiel and ruckman Sam Draper on the Bombers' injury list.

While Shiel and Draper will miss this week, Essendon coach Brad Scott said Stringer could return for Saturday's clash against North Melbourne.

"He's really keen to play and really keen to prove his fitness," Scott said on Wednesday.

"The risk for us is that with these injuries ... it (takes) a bit of courage and bravery to get out there and play.

"He's got to be able to produce that strength and power and speed. If you can do that, then come into our side."

Jake Stringer in action during Essendon's clash against the Western Bulldogs in round 19, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

The foot problem isn't Stringer's first run-in with injury this year, having been ruled out of the campaign opener due to a hamstring problem sustained during pre-season simulation matches.

Essendon's three-time leading goalkicker was also plagued by injury in 2022, playing just 15 games all season after a dominant 2021.

Stringer's impact on the game is palpable – he kicked 25 goals in his 15 appearances last season.

With Essendon still clinging to its finals hopes, Scott hopes Stringer's potential return will bolster the side.

Brad Scott during Essendon's game against Richmond in R10, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Despite sitting inside the top eight four weeks ago, the Bombers have slumped to 12th with three consecutive defeats followed by a one-point win against bottom-of-the-ladder West Coast.

"We're just wanting his best," Scott said.

"(The team) certainly is better with him in it at his best."