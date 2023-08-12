This article discusses mental health issues, prescription drug use, suicide and other material that some people may find distressing. For immediate support please contact Lifeline on 13 11 14 to access a 24 hour hotline. You may also visit beyondblue.org.au or call the Beyond Blue Support Service on 1300 22 4636
ANITA Frawley has opened up on the battle of her late husband Danny and how the centre developed in his name is helping thousands of young people every year.
Danny Frawley, the former St Kilda captain and Richmond coach, died by suicide in 2019 after a battle with depression.
In the latest episode of Let's Talk with Hamish McLachlan, Anita reflects on Danny's mental health battle, how he sought help and the moment he hit rock bottom.
She shares details of how the family learnt of his death, including a heartbreaking phone call she had to make to their daughter in the United States.
She also details how she was hospitalised shortly after Danny's death due to Takotsubo cardiomyopathy, known as Broken Heart Syndrome.
Anita also details the ongoing work of the Danny Frawley Centre in Moorabbin, which supports 5000 youth each year to deal with issues surrounding mental health.
"That's my mission in life; I want to make a change and I'm damn well going to do it, so I don't see others go through what I've done," she says.
Let's Talk follows the successful The Last Time I Cried series in 2020, where some of the biggest names in footy opened up to McLachlan in a raw and emotional series of interviews.
>> Lifeline is an Official Charity Partner of the AFL, which provides all Australians experiencing a personal crisis with access to 24-hour crisis support and suicide prevention services.
Lifeline is a national charity and relies on community support. Donate online or call 1800 800 768 to support Lifeline.
For crisis or suicide prevention support, please call Lifeline on 13 11 14 or visit lifeline.org.au/gethelp.
Other support services include:
- Beyond Blue on 1300 224 636
- Headspace on 1800 650 890
- Kids Helpline on 1800 551 800
- MensLine Australia on 1300 789 978
- Suicide Call Back Service on 1300 659 467
- ReachOut at reachout.com