BRODIE Grundy has been thrown a lifeline and will return to Melbourne's team for the first time in five weeks, while Collingwood has recalled Will Hoskin-Elliott and Billy Frampton for Friday night's blockbuster against Geelong.
And in other round 22 team news, Adelaide coach Matthew Nicks has swung a surprise by dropping second-year star Josh Rachele to the substitute role for its match against Brisbane at the Gabba.
>> KEEP SCROLLING OR CLICK HERE TO SEE THE FULL TEAMS AND EMERGENCIES
Grundy will play for the first time since being dropped following the win over St Kilda in round 17 as coach Simon Goodwin searches for answers to fill the hole left by the injured Harrison Petty.
Clayton Oliver is also back to face an unchanged Carlton team searching for an eighth consecutive win.
Magpies coach Craig McRae has also been left scrambling following injuries to Nick Daicos and Steele Sidebottom, opting for Hoskin-Elliott and Frampton, while also dropping Ash Johnson.
Rachele's omission from the starting side continues a rough stretch for the former No.6 draft pick. Following a two-match suspension, the half-forward returned against Gold Coast last week, battling to make an impact with his seven disposals.
Luke Pedlar is in for the Crows against a Lions outfit that regains ruckman Oscar McInerney (ankle).
Ben King will miss his first game of the season on Saturday with knee soreness, with Gold Coast recalling veteran Sam Day to play his 150th game against Sydney at the SCG.
Talented first-year midfielder George Wardlaw is back from a hamstring injury for North Melbourne, joining retiring star Ben Cunnington to face Essendon.
In Saturday night's Western Derby, Sam Petrevski-Seton has been recalled by West Coast, while Fremantle will give Karl Worner a second career game.
Port Adelaide has named a host of inclusions for Sunday's match against Greater Western Sydney as it tries to snap a four-game losing streak, with Aliir Aliir back from concussion and forward Jeremy Finlayson returning after missing with a virus last week.
Tim Membrey is back to partner Max King in St Kilda's forward line, while Seb Ross has also overcome a hamstring injury to resume his place for the Saints.
Opponent Richmond has Dustin Martin (soreness) and Dylan Grimes (neck) back after they missed last week.
Karl Amon has been named on Hawthorn's extended bench to take on the Western Bulldogs, while Alex Keath is back from concussion to stiffen the Dogs' defence.
FRIDAY, AUGUST 11
Collingwood v Geelong at the MCG, 7.50pm AEST
COLLINGWOOD
In: W.Hoskin-Elliott, B.Frampton
Out: S.Sidebottom (foot), N.Daicos (knee), A.Johnson (omitted)
R21 sub: Oleg Markov
GEELONG
In: S.Neale
Out: J.Henry (foot), B.Parfitt (sub)
R21 sub: Brandan Parfitt
SATURDAY, AUGUST 12
North Melbourne v Essendon at Marvel Stadium, 1.45pm AEST
NORTH MELBOURNE
In: B.Cunnington, G.Wardlaw
Out: W.Phillips (omitted), R.Hansen jnr (omitted), C.Lazzaro (omitted)
R21 sub: Charlie Lazzarro
ESSENDON
In: W.Snelling
Out: J.Caldwell (hip), A.Davey jnr (sub)
R21 sub: Alwyn Davey jnr
Sydney v Gold Coast at the SCG, 1.45pm AEST
SYDNEY
In: M.Roberts
Out: B.Campbell (suspension), R.Clarke (omitted)
R21 sub: Dylan Stephens
GOLD COAST
In: S.Day, T.Miller
Out: W.Powell (ankle), B.King (knee), J.Tsitas (sub)
R21 sub: James Tsitas
Brisbane v Adelaide at the Gabba, 4.35pm AEST
BRISBANE
In: O.McInerney
Out: J.Fletcher (omitted), D.Fort (omitted)
R21 sub: Deven Robertson
ADELAIDE
In: L.Pedlar
Out: C.Jones (foot), J.Rachele (omitted)
R21 sub: Rory Sloane
Carlton v Melbourne at the MCG, 7.30pm AEST
CARLTON
In: Nil
Out: E.Curnow (sub)
R21 sub: Ed Curnow
MELBOURNE
In: C.Oliver, B.Grundy
Out: J.Harmes (omitted), M.Hibberd (sub), H.Petty (foot)
R21 sub: Michael Hibberd
West Coast v Fremantle at Optus Stadium, 6.10pm AWST
WEST COAST
In: S.Petrevski-Seton, J.Jones
Out: R.Maric (calf), J.Williams (omitted), G.Clark (sub)
R21 sub: Greg Clark
FREMANTLE
In: K.Worner
Out: E.Hughes (ankle), N.Erasmus (omitted)
R21 sub: Matthew Johnson
SUNDAY, AUGUST 13
Hawthorn v Western Bulldogs at UTAS Stadium, 1.10pm AEST
HAWTHORN
In: J.Serong, N.Long, B.Macdonald, K.Amon
Out: C.Mackenzie (sub)
R21 sub: Cam Mackenzie
WESTERN BULLDOGS
In: A.Keath, O.Baker, B.Khamis, L.Cleary, J.Sweet
Out: A.Scott (concussion), J.Johannisen (calf)
R21 sub: Arthur Jones
St Kilda v Richmond at Marvel Stadium, 3.20pm AEST
ST KILDA
In: S.Ross, T.Membrey, J.Billings, B.Paton
Out: A.Caminiti (omitted)
R21 sub: Liam Stocker
RICHMOND
In: D.Grimes, D.Martin, H.Ralphsmith, T.Dow, S.Ryan
Out: N.Cumberland (Injured), J.Hopper (concussion)
R21 sub: Rhyan Mansell
Port Adelaide v Greater Western Sydney at Adelaide Oval, 4.10pm ACST
PORT ADELAIDE
In: A.Aliir, K.Farrell, J.Finlayson, L.Jones, Q.Narkle, M.Bergman
Out: J.Mead (omitted), R.Bonner (omitted), T.McKenzie (knee)
R21 sub: Jackson Mead
GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY
In: J.Wehr, T.McMullin, C.Stone, M.Flynn, J.Fahey
Out: B.Daniels (suspension), T.Bedford (suspension)
R21 sub: Ryan Angwin