The teams are in for the round 22 Friday night and Saturday games, with the squads in for Sunday

Brodie Grundy, Will Hoskin-Elliott and Josh Rachele. Pictures: AFL Photos

BRODIE Grundy has been thrown a lifeline and will return to Melbourne's team for the first time in five weeks, while Collingwood has recalled Will Hoskin-Elliott and Billy Frampton for Friday night's blockbuster against Geelong.

And in other round 22 team news, Adelaide coach Matthew Nicks has swung a surprise by dropping second-year star Josh Rachele to the substitute role for its match against Brisbane at the Gabba.

Grundy will play for the first time since being dropped following the win over St Kilda in round 17 as coach Simon Goodwin searches for answers to fill the hole left by the injured Harrison Petty.

Clayton Oliver is also back to face an unchanged Carlton team searching for an eighth consecutive win.

Magpies coach Craig McRae has also been left scrambling following injuries to Nick Daicos and Steele Sidebottom, opting for Hoskin-Elliott and Frampton, while also dropping Ash Johnson.

Rachele's omission from the starting side continues a rough stretch for the former No.6 draft pick. Following a two-match suspension, the half-forward returned against Gold Coast last week, battling to make an impact with his seven disposals.

Luke Pedlar is in for the Crows against a Lions outfit that regains ruckman Oscar McInerney (ankle).

Ben King will miss his first game of the season on Saturday with knee soreness, with Gold Coast recalling veteran Sam Day to play his 150th game against Sydney at the SCG.

Talented first-year midfielder George Wardlaw is back from a hamstring injury for North Melbourne, joining retiring star Ben Cunnington to face Essendon.

Ben Cunnington during a North Melbourne training session at Arden Street on August 2, 2023. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

In Saturday night's Western Derby, Sam Petrevski-Seton has been recalled by West Coast, while Fremantle will give Karl Worner a second career game.

Port Adelaide has named a host of inclusions for Sunday's match against Greater Western Sydney as it tries to snap a four-game losing streak, with Aliir Aliir back from concussion and forward Jeremy Finlayson returning after missing with a virus last week.

Aliir Aliir after a collision with Lachie Jones during the round 20 match between Adelaide and Port Adelaide at Adelaide Oval, July 29, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Tim Membrey is back to partner Max King in St Kilda's forward line, while Seb Ross has also overcome a hamstring injury to resume his place for the Saints.

Opponent Richmond has Dustin Martin (soreness) and Dylan Grimes (neck) back after they missed last week.

Karl Amon has been named on Hawthorn's extended bench to take on the Western Bulldogs, while Alex Keath is back from concussion to stiffen the Dogs' defence.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 11

Collingwood v Geelong at the MCG, 7.50pm AEST

COLLINGWOOD

In: W.Hoskin-Elliott, B.Frampton

Out: S.Sidebottom (foot), N.Daicos (knee), A.Johnson (omitted)

R21 sub: Oleg Markov

GEELONG

In: S.Neale

Out: J.Henry (foot), B.Parfitt (sub)

R21 sub: Brandan Parfitt

SATURDAY, AUGUST 12

North Melbourne v Essendon at Marvel Stadium, 1.45pm AEST

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: B.Cunnington, G.Wardlaw

Out: W.Phillips (omitted), R.Hansen jnr (omitted), C.Lazzaro (omitted)

R21 sub: Charlie Lazzarro

ESSENDON

In: W.Snelling

Out: J.Caldwell (hip), A.Davey jnr (sub)

R21 sub: Alwyn Davey jnr

Sydney v Gold Coast at the SCG, 1.45pm AEST

SYDNEY

In: M.Roberts

Out: B.Campbell (suspension), R.Clarke (omitted)

R21 sub: Dylan Stephens

GOLD COAST

In: S.Day, T.Miller

Out: W.Powell (ankle), B.King (knee), J.Tsitas (sub)

R21 sub: James Tsitas

Brisbane v Adelaide at the Gabba, 4.35pm AEST

BRISBANE

In: O.McInerney

Out: J.Fletcher (omitted), D.Fort (omitted)

R21 sub: Deven Robertson

ADELAIDE

In: L.Pedlar

Out: C.Jones (foot), J.Rachele (omitted)

R21 sub: Rory Sloane

Carlton v Melbourne at the MCG, 7.30pm AEST

CARLTON

In: Nil

Out: E.Curnow (sub)

R21 sub: Ed Curnow

MELBOURNE

In: C.Oliver, B.Grundy

Out: J.Harmes (omitted), M.Hibberd (sub), H.Petty (foot)

R21 sub: Michael Hibberd

West Coast v Fremantle at Optus Stadium, 6.10pm AWST

WEST COAST

In: S.Petrevski-Seton, J.Jones

Out: R.Maric (calf), J.Williams (omitted), G.Clark (sub)

R21 sub: Greg Clark

FREMANTLE

In: K.Worner

Out: E.Hughes (ankle), N.Erasmus (omitted)

R21 sub: Matthew Johnson

SUNDAY, AUGUST 13

Hawthorn v Western Bulldogs at UTAS Stadium, 1.10pm AEST

HAWTHORN

In: J.Serong, N.Long, B.Macdonald, K.Amon

Out: C.Mackenzie (sub)

R21 sub: Cam Mackenzie

WESTERN BULLDOGS

In: A.Keath, O.Baker, B.Khamis, L.Cleary, J.Sweet

Out: A.Scott (concussion), J.Johannisen (calf)

R21 sub: Arthur Jones

St Kilda v Richmond at Marvel Stadium, 3.20pm AEST

ST KILDA

In: S.Ross, T.Membrey, J.Billings, B.Paton

Out: A.Caminiti (omitted)

R21 sub: Liam Stocker

RICHMOND

In: D.Grimes, D.Martin, H.Ralphsmith, T.Dow, S.Ryan

Out: N.Cumberland (Injured), J.Hopper (concussion)

R21 sub: Rhyan Mansell

Port Adelaide v Greater Western Sydney at Adelaide Oval, 4.10pm ACST

PORT ADELAIDE

In: A.Aliir, K.Farrell, J.Finlayson, L.Jones, Q.Narkle, M.Bergman

Out: J.Mead (omitted), R.Bonner (omitted), T.McKenzie (knee)

R21 sub: Jackson Mead

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

In: J.Wehr, T.McMullin, C.Stone, M.Flynn, J.Fahey

Out: B.Daniels (suspension), T.Bedford (suspension)

R21 sub: Ryan Angwin