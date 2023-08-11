Callum Ah Chee has had to fight for his spot in Brisbane's team - and he's not about to relinquish it now

Callum Ah Chee celebrates a goal during the round 21 match between Fremantle and Brisbane at Optus Stadium, August 6, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

AN HONEST chat with the coach and a change of mindset has unlocked Callum Ah Chee to play some of the best football of his career with Brisbane in the past month.

Since heading north from Gold Coast at the end of 2019, Ah Chee has played plenty of senior footy without ever really locking down his spot.

That now looks to have changed.

In his return from concussion against Geelong in round 19, Ah Chee calmed Lions nerves with a contested mark and clutch set shot midway through the final term to halt a Cats charge.

On Sunday against Fremantle, it was Ah Chee again halting the opposition momentum with a towering third-quarter grab and goal to trim his team's 16-point deficit. It started a Lions revival that ultimately netted them four valuable premiership points.

Liam Henry and Callum Ah Chee during the round 21 match between Fremantle and Brisbane at Optus Stadium, August 6, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Taken at No.8 in the 2015 AFL Draft by the Suns, the West Australian has always had the talent, but now the mental "freedom" is lining up with his physical gifts.

Soft tissues injuries – and a winning Lions team – kept him out of the AFL for most of the first half of this season, but now Ah Chee is grabbing his chance with both hands.

"I'd say it's probably been my most frustrating year, but it's also the most fun I've had playing footy," Ah Chee told AFL.com.au.

"Frustrating because at times I was close to getting picked and I'd do a soft tissue and when I made my way back in the team (against Richmond) I got concussed, which made it hard again.

Callum Ah Chee leaves the field during the R16 clash between Brisbane and Richmond at the Gabba on June 29, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

"But it's been my most enjoyable year in terms of how I've gone about my footy and playing with that freedom I've been searching for.

"Coming into this year I've definitely had to fight my way back into the team and that changed my mindset a bit, thinking 'what have I got to lose?'.

"Let's just go out and give it everything and play with some flair and some freedom.

"It's getting to the pointy end of the season so I want to do what I can to contribute to the team, and I think going in with that mindset is going to give me the best chance to do that."

Ah Chee is someone who has always put pressure on himself to perform, often to his own detriment.

He said having son Iver two years ago, along with marrying Laura last year, gave his football purpose.

"I've become pretty clear minded. Going out there and being happy, really enjoying myself and soaking it in," he said.

"Because I haven't played much senior footy, every time I've got the opportunity I've sat in the changerooms and thought 'how good's this?'.

"In terms of the way I've been playing it's that mentality to back myself in, go for my marks, bring my strengths.

"When I'm playing with freedom I'm contributing more to the team. I'm just enjoying it.

"In those moments in tight games in the past I probably hesitated a little bit. My mindset has just changed so much.

"I'm at the Gabba in front of thousands of people, we're in a close game, playing against one of the best teams (Geelong), how good's this? Where else would I rather be?"

Along with Ah Chee's clarity of mind has come a clarity of position.

He is one of Brisbane's more versatile players, starting games at half-back, half-forward and on a wing in previous seasons.

It's been both a blessing – helping him to play 60 of 68 games the previous three seasons – and a curse, as he's regularly been the substitute or been shuffled around to accommodate injuries.

It was a chat with coach Chris Fagan during the pre-season that helped lock him into a role that changes only between the wing and half-forward.

"It's awesome to be versatile and have that in your game, but sometimes it's hard," he said.

Callum Ah Chee runs with the ball during the R21 match between Brisbane and Fremantle at Optus Stadium on August 6, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

"One week you're forward, then you're back, which is fine, you want to do what you can for the team and I'm happy to do that, but I had a chat with Fages about trying to get that consistency playing wing-forward.

"He was really open to it. He knows I've done that versatile role in the past.

"I feel like I play my best footy wing-forward and can bring my best footy in those positions and he was really open to me saying that.

"I think I've taken it with both hands, but if anything happens, I'm happy to play a role for the team.

"He's been a massive support. Ever since I've come back into the team, he's told me to keep backing myself and playing with the mindset I have been."

Ah Chee's elevation into a surefire first-22 player, someone Fagan recently admitted he was impatient to return to his senior team as he overcame a quad niggle and then concussion, is just another piece of Brisbane's puzzle as it searches for an elusive Grand Final berth and ultimately premiership.