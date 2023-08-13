Sam Hayes during Port Adelaide's match against Gold Coast in R17, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

PORT Adelaide has made a late change for its crucial clash against Greater Western Sydney, bringing Sam Hayes into the starting 22.

The Power's top-two spot looked a lock just a month ago, but four losses in a row has seen them drop to fourth and in danger of missing out on a double chance.

They're up against Greater Western Sydney which, until last week's loss to Sydney, had been in red-hot form with seven consecutive wins that saw the Giants surge into the finals frame.

Sunday's game is at Port's fortress of Adelaide Oval, but GWS don't mind playing away and downed the Crows at this very venue just four weeks ago, setting up a mouth-watering stoush with plenty on the line for both clubs.

The Power have made five changes to the side that fell to Geelong last round with Aliir Aliir, Kane Farrell, Jeremy Finlayson, Miles Bergman and Lachie Jones all coming in, while Trent McKenzie and Dante Visentini miss through injury and Jackson Mead, Jase Burgoyne and Riley Bonner have been dropped.

The Giants have two changes due to suspension with both Brent Daniels and Toby Bedford falling foul of the MRO, while Ryan Angwin will miss due to illness.

Teenager Toby McMullin has been named for his debut after being taken as a second-round selection at last year's draft, with Josh Fahey also coming in to the 22.

Francis Evans has been named the sub, while Hayes has come into the starting side for the Power

Port Adelaide v Greater Western Sydney at Adelaide Oval, 4.10pm ACST

LATE CHANGE

PORT ADELAIDE: Sam Hayes into starting side, Francis Evans the sub

SUBSTITUTES

Port Adelaide: Francis Evans

Greater Western Sydney: Jacob Wehr

St Kilda hasn't been outside the top eight all year, but also hasn't had a win against any side above the bottom three since round 13, so something needs to change if the Saints are going to keep September in their plans.

The equation is much simpler for Richmond - win and finals are still a slim possibility, lose and the year is done.

Last time the two sides met it was the Tigers that took the points, but that was at the MCG and this one's at Marvel, and Richmond hates Marvel even more than DC fans.

The Saints welcome back Tim Membrey for just his fifth game this year and first since round nine, while Seb Ross also returns, while Hunter Clark, Anthony Caminiti and Ryan Byrnes have all been omitted.

The Tigers lost Jacob Hopper and Noah Cumberland to concussion and dropped Sam Banks and last round's sub, Rhyan Mansell, but they have a couple of big 'ins' with Dustin Martin and Dylan Grimes returning, along with Thomson Dow for his second senior game this year.

St Kilda v Richmond at Marvel Stadium, 3.20pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES

St Kilda: Hunter Clark

Richmond: Rhyan Mansell

Hawthorn v Western Bulldogs at UTAS Stadium, 1.10pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES

Hawthorn: Bailey Macdonald

Western Bulldogs: Oskar Baker

