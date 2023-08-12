The match review is in for round 22's Saturday matches

Brodie Smith during Adelaide's match against Brisbane in R22, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

ADELAIDE'S Brodie Smith has escaped suspension for his hit on Brisbane's Eric Hipwood at the Gabba on Saturday evening.

Smith has been cited for striking Hipwood but can accept a $2000 fine with an early guilty plea, with the incident adjudged to be intentional, low impact and body contact.

Gold Coast's Malcolm Rosas also been fined for rough conduct on Sydney's Aaron Francis.

Fremantle's Michael Walters and West Coast's Tom Cole had been expected to come under scrutiny for dump tackles in Saturday night's western derby, but both players have been cleared.

Both Walters and Cole gave away free kicks for tackles that resulted in the head of their opponent hitting the turf, but neither player was referenced in Sunday's report from Match Review Officer Michael Christian.