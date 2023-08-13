Jaymie Graham, Chris Newman and Troy Chaplin. Pictures: AFL Photos

HIGHLY rated assistants Jaymie Graham and Troy Chaplin will not pursue the Richmond coaching vacancy as the Tigers continue the next steps of their process.

AFL.com.au revealed on Saturday that one of the major contenders for the job, Port Adelaide assistant Josh Carr, had withdrawn from the Richmond process and will remain at Alberton Oval.

The Tigers' process has seen those interested in the role apply for the position, a different approach than some of the other recent coach searches undertaken by clubs, with Richmond shortlisting a handful of leading candidates last week.

Stand-in coach Andrew McQualter confirmed during his media conference on Saturday he was among them, while Hawthorn assistant coach and former Richmond captain Chris Newman is also in that group.

Fremantle assistant Graham was one of the final candidates for the Collingwood vacancy won by Craig McRae in 2021, but has not applied and taken part in the Richmond process.

The former West Coast big man has been an experienced assistant coach, having started in development with St Kilda in 2012 before re-joining the Eagles as a member of their coaching panel and then crossing to the Dockers.

Learn More 22:42

Graham is considered a future senior coach and has been steering the Dockers' forward line, working with young forward pair Jye Amiss and Josh Treacy.

Melbourne assistant Chaplin was named the AFL Coaches Association assistant coach of the year in 2022, with the former Port Adelaide and Richmond defender considered a coach on the rise.

The Demons' backline coach was in control of the defence during the club's breakthrough premiership season in 2021 but is not going through the Tigers' coaching process as they seek a replacement for Damien Hardwick.

Troy Chaplin addresses the players during Narrm's clash against Yartapuulti in round 10, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Experience in coaching a team previously at a high level, as Carr had done with North Adelaide in the SANFL, is expected to be a factor in the Tigers' search.

Newman (who has coached Box Hill), Essendon's Daniel Giansiracusa and Carlton's Ash Hansen (who both coached Footscray VFL) and Collingwood's Hayden Skipworth (who coached Essendon's VFL side) are among the candidates with that experience, with McQualter and current Suns interim coach Steven King also having that area ticked off with their AFL stints in the second half of this season.