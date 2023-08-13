Two key players are pushing hard to be picked for Essendon's must-win game against GWS

Sam Draper celebrates a goal during the R1 match between Essendon and Hawthorn at the MCG on March 19, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

ESSENDON faces some big fitness calls as it gets ready for a virtual knockout final against Greater Western Sydney, with Sam Draper and Jake Stringer pushing to be available.

The Bombers kept alive their finals hopes with a hard-fought nine-point win over North Melbourne on Saturday, seeing them enter the penultimate home and away round in ninth position on the ladder.

They will travel to Giants Stadium to take on Adam Kingsley's men, who are in 10th spot after their heavy defeat to Port Adelaide on Sunday.

Draper has not played since round 13 as he has battled a hip injury, but the physical ruckman will train this week with the main group in a bid to return to take on the Giants, who have been steered through their ruck division by Kieren Briggs.

Stringer has been managing a foot injury and had pushed to play against the Kangaroos, with another week on the track likely to see him closer to a senior return.

Coach Brad Scott said Wednesday's session would be crucial for Draper, who recently hoped he had turned a corner in his recovery from the injury.

"He's now in the frame in terms of being a chance but it all hinges on his main training session. We've built him up where we think he'll certainly warm up with the group on Wednesday and train and I'll be watching him like a hawk to see how he looks," Scott said post-game on Saturday.

"It will be the same with Stringer. Stringer trained last week but to my eye didn't look ready to play. I think he's better again now so we'll have some good challenges this week in terms of selection if everyone's available.

Jake Stringer celebrates a goal during round eight, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

"He was keen to play this week but Jake is a strong, powerful athlete who needs to be able to display all his strengths but watching him at training he couldn't do that. He's not far off, but [with] another week he'll be very, very close."

Midfielder Jye Caldwell missed the win over the Kangaroos with a hip complaint.

The loser of Saturday's clash between the Bombers and Giants will be hard pressed to make the finals, with Essendon facing top-of-the-ladder Collingwood in the last round and the Giants finishing their season with a trip to Marvel Stadium to take on the in-form Carlton.

Even the winner of the Essendon-Giants game is not locked in to feature in September, particularly given both clubs' low percentage.