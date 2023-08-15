Clayton Oliver during the match between Carlton and Melbourne at the MCG on August 12, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

FOR THE second week in a row, it was the Hawks providing the best scorer for the round.

They have had a great fortnight and it's no coincidence that dynamic midfielder Jai Newcombe (MID, $800,000) has recorded back-to-back triple-figure scores after an eight-week drought from reaching those heights.

FANTASY LATEST Tips, strategy, draft, podcasts, more

He dominated the Dogs in his most recent outing in one of the most impressive games of the year which consisted of 40 disposals, 12 marks and a goal for 159 which was a nice reward for his owners, who sit at three per cent of the competition.

Blues defender Nic Newman (DEF, $897,000) continued his career-best form, backing up last week's 139 with 138 against the Demons which leaves him with a five-game average of 120, while the ever-reliable Rowan Marshall (RUC, $1.00M) ensured we salvaged something from an otherwise frustrating round with 131.

Nic Newman marks the ball during Carlton's clash against St Kilda in round 21, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

There are a number of premiums on the chopping block following disappointing scoring round across the board. The flow on effect of that was the difficulty in nailing a good captain this week with many coaches recording just double-figure scores in that department despite having two cracks at it. I know Calvin started his captain research as soon as lockout lifted in order to make amends for last week's top two suggestions of Zach Merrett (MID, $957,000) and James Sicily (DEF, $945,000) who both bombed out miserably despite favourable match-ups. If there is one thing I know about Cal, he will bounce back with vengeance, so stay tuned for his tips later in the week.

Moving forward, with just two weeks left and luxury trading in full swing, it's time to take fixtures into account, especially with tagging being back in vogue. It's worth considering trading out players in the firing line to cop one, on the flipside, it's worth considering whether your trades targets are going to be in the barrel for some extra attention over the next fortnight with the likes of Finn Maginness, Xavier O'Neill, Willem Drew and Touk Miller locking players down at will.

MOST TRADED IN

Clayton Oliver (MID, $991,000)

James Tsitas (MID/FWD, $200,000)

Tom Green (MID, $889,000)

Nic Newman (DEF, $897,000)

Zak Butters (FWD/MID, $844,000)

MOST TRADED OUT

Tom Liberatore (MID, $875,000)

Elijah Hewett (MID, $442,000)

Ryan Maric (FWD, $390,000)

Callum Mills (FWD, $689,000)

Lachie Neale (MID, $806,000)

Learn More 01:46

TOP FIVE PRICE RISES

George Hewett (MID, $604,000) +$67,000

Nic Newman (DEF, $897,000) +$59,000

Karl Amon (MID, $780,000) +$58,000

Jai Newcombe (MID, $800,000) +$53,000

Jason Horne-Francis (MID/FWD, $577,000) +$53,000

TOP FIVE PRICE FALLS

Darcy Moore (DEF, $531,000) -$52,000

Cody Weightman (FWD, $484,000) -$52,000

Jack Gunston (FWD, $470,000) -$50,000

Jacob Wehr (MID, $382,000) -$48,000

Josh Dunkley (FWD/MID, $891,000) -$47,000

LOWEST BREAKEVENS

Elijah Tsatas (MID, $363,000) -3

Bailey Macdonald (DEF, $252,000) -2

Shannon Neale (FWD, $244,000) 0

James O'Donnell (DEF, $234,000) 0

Josh Fahey (DEF/MID, $227,000) 4

Learn More 01:05

HIGHEST BREAKEVENS

Jordan Dawson (DEF/MID, $992,000) 152

Tom Liberatore (MID, $875,000) 150

Josh Dunkley (FWD/MID, $891,000) 146

Stephen Coniglio (FWD/MID, $870,000) 138

Marcus Bontempelli (MID, $1.03m) 137

STOCKS UP

Clayton Oliver (MID, $991,000): The superstar Dee returned from his lengthy layoff, and as the game went on, it was hard to believe he had missed any footy. His work ate was as impressive as ever, laying a whopping 13 tackles to go with 27 disposals for a score of 136 against difficult opposition in the Blues. On paper, it gets much easier this week against the Hawks who are the equal easiest for midfielders to score against. The only flag is the possible Finn Maginness tag. Although I don't think Finn can completely shut him down, he is capable of slowing him. Having said that, Oliver is a gun and I tick off trading him in.

Tom Green (MID, $889,000): After missing two games with injury, Green has returned in the form we saw at the beginning of the year. He has been finding the ball at will with scores of 141 and 118 with the most recent consisting of 31 disposals, six tackles and two goals. He has a great match-up this week against the Bombers who have been giving up almost 110 points per game to the top opposition midfields and the Giants bull is more than capable of surpassing that while carrying a breakeven of just 92.

Luke Jackson (FWD/RUC, $777,000): After The Traders all picked up the Docker rucks last week, they had the pleasure of interviewing the great man on Monday's podcast. It's fair to say they were pleasantly surprised on both fronts after Jackson tallied 19 disposals, four marks, five tackles, 26 hitouts and a goal for 103, while being an absolute legend and funny bugger to talk to. The Dockers have had a knack all year of facing depleted ruck departments and that happens again this week when they face the Power who will be down to their third or fourth option. His BE of 59 shows his value after averaging 126 in his last two.

Luke Jackson in action during the round 21 match between Fremantle and Brisbane at Optus Stadium, August 6, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Zak Butters (MID/FWD, $844,000): The young Power star is back to his best following a quiet spell by his lofty standards where he reached triple figures just once between rounds 17 and 20. He has moved more freely the past two weeks and his numbers reflect that with scores of 130 and 121. He plays Fremantle this week who have been giving up the equal fourth most points to opposition midfielders in recent times and his BE of just 75 reinforces that he is one of the genuine bargains this week.

Nic Newman (DEF, $897,000): The accumulating defender has been a trade target for a number of weeks and remains that way given he is one of the form players of the competition, yet is still available for under $900k. He is averaging an impressive 120 in the last five weeks and is coming off scores of 138 and 139 in his last two with the most recent made up of 33 disposals and nine marks. He has a BE of just 61, which shows how much value he is, especially given he faces the Suns who are giving up the fourth most points to opposition defenders.

STOCKS DOWN

Tom Liberatore (MID, $875,000): The hard-nosed Dog was a popular trade target last week given his run of elite form with scores of 118, 120, 109 and 133 leading into his match-up with the Hawks. Unfortunately, he was matched up on the form tagger in the competition in Maginness which ensured a slow start before succumbing to an unfortunate concussion on just 22. At this time of year, we can't hold players missing a week, unless of course you are playing for a league win and have won your way straight through to the GF.

Callum Mills (MID, $689,000): The Swan looked after coaches who held him last week with a more recognisable performance where he scored an impressive 117. Unfortunately, he managed to collect just 16 disposals and take one mark on the weekend for 69 which gives him just one triple-figure score since returning from injury eight weeks ago. This week, he plays the Crows, who have been the equal second most restrictive to midfielders in recent times, but having said that, Mills' role is unclear week to week.

Callum Mills in action during the R16 clash between Sydney and Geelong at the SCG on June 30, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Lachie Neale (MID, $806,000): We need our midfield premiums humming at this time of year and the star Lion hasn't been getting it done by his lofty standards with just two hundreds in his last five games which included an 80 on the weekend against the Crows from 23 disposals and three marks. He is currently the fifth most traded out player this week with a BE of 119 heading into a match-up with the Pies, who have been leaking more points in the middle than they were earlier in the year, so he should be OK.

Jack Macrae (MID, $742,000): The star Dog has played a big role in our Fantasy teams in recent years but his role inconsistency and consequent form fluctuation as a result means he needs to go for the last two weeks. There was plenty of midfield opportunities once 'Libba' was out and Macrae was unable to take advantage of it, collecting just 16 disposals and taking three marks for a season-low 45 from 78 per cent time on ground. If you are forced to hold, he plays the Eagles so should be capable of producing something respectable, but a trade out is justifiable.

Josh Dunkley (FWD/MID, $891,000): When 'Dunks' bounced back from injury with scores of 112 and 137, it looked like a safe play to target the stat-stuffing star. Unfortunately, since then he has been well below his best, producing his worst two-game stretch of the year with scores of 81 and 61 which included 16 disposals (four kicks) and two marks. It's a far cry from a fit and firing Dunks who pushes triple doubles on the weekly. I think he bounces back this week against the Pies but some frustrated coaches are considering pulling the trigger.

Get expert advice from The Traders during the season in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on Twitter and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.