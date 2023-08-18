Andrew McQualter says emotion and meaning of Saturday's match should not be lost

Trent Cotchin and Jack Riewoldt after Richmond's clash with St Kilda in round 14, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

BETWEEN them, Trent Cotchin, Jack Riewoldt and Jack Ziebell have amassed 930 AFL games - meaning there will be plenty of emotion at the MCG when they run out for the last time.

Richmond coach Andrew McQualter wants his players to revel in the occasion as they take on North Melbourne on Saturday.

The Tigers will celebrate Cotchin (305 games) and Riewoldt (346), while the Kangaroos farewell Ziebell (279).

While the two clubs have a game to win, McQualter said it is important for the players to appreciate the importance of the occasion.

Richmond players watch on as Jack Riewoldt announces his retirement at Punt Road Oval, August 15, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

"It's something we need to think about a little bit. It's just embracing the emotion of it, the beauty of it as well," McQualter said.

"Ziebell has been North's captain, been a long-serving player for that club as well, so they'll be going through the same thing in their rooms.

"We will embrace it and still have a really clear plan about how we're going to try and beat North Melbourne."

McQualter confirmed former coach Damien Hardwick will be at the game after returning from an overseas holiday.

Trent Cotchin and Damien Hardwick lift the premiership cup for Richmond after the 2020 Grand Final against Geelong. Picture: AFL Photos

"He'll come to the game ... (he was) so influential for Trent and Jack," McQualter said.

Tigers fans gave Friday's training run at Punt Rd almost a pre-finals feel as they turned up to pay homage to their two retiring stars, who played vital roles under Hardwick in Richmond's 2017, 2019 and 2020 premiership wins.

McQualter, who took over from Hardwick earlier this season, had a dig at himself as he reflected on the buildup to Saturday's game.

"It is a massive day - I've been doing this job for 11 weeks and I've sacked two of the legends of the club. Not a bad effort, is it," he joked.

"We've spoken about it to the players ... we get one more chance to honour them, and play with them and for them."

Jack Riewoldt is chaired off after his 300th match, round 18, 2021 between Richmond and Brisbane at Metricon Stadium. Picture: AFL Photos

Richmond's in-house video team put together a tribute which has been played to the squad.

"You forget how long they've been doing this, together," McQualter said of Cotchin and Riewoldt.

"It is such a long period of time and they've been through the ups and downs of footy, the real highs and lows.

"To do it together and then to finish together is so powerful. It was a pretty emotional sort of meeting this morning.

Tom Lynch, Jack Riewoldt and Trent Cotchin celebrate the 2020 Grand Final with Richmond fans at the Gabba. Picture: AFL Photos

"But we can't wait to play tomorrow."

Cotchin is coming back from a calf injury and McQualter confirmed the former captain would be right to play.

"He said he hasn't trained a lot the last few weeks, but he's pretty tough," McQualter said.

"We'll just wheel him out there and I'm sure, the competitive beast, he'll get to work once the siren (sounds)."

The Tigers are 13th and two games out of eighth spot, with only next week's away match against Port Adelaide to come after Saturday's clash.

But McQualter insisted his side still have plenty to play for.

"The way we finish this season is the way we'll bounce into the pre-season. It all ties in," he said.