An emotionally charged week for Richmond has resulted in a fond farewell to Jack Riewoldt and Trent Cotchin, while Jack Ziebell received a standing ovation after Saturday's game

Jack Ziebell, Jack Riewoldt and Trent Cotchin embrace after the trio played their final game of AFL during round 23, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

RICHMOND and North Melbourne are embracing all the emotions of farewelling much-loved members of their respective playing groups, with Trent Cotchin, Jack Riewoldt and Jack Ziebell all hanging up the boots following the Tigers' 29-point win over the Kangaroos on Saturday.

Cotchin captained the Tigers to three premierships, of which Riewoldt was also a part, while Ziebell captained North Melbourne from 2017 to 2022.

“It was an incredibly emotional week,” Richmond interim coach Andrew McQualter said post-match.

“In the rooms now … to be honest, it feels like after a Grand Final.”

Cotchin and Riewoldt completed a lap of honour with their families following the match.

Dustin Martin (31 disposals, three goals) produced his best performance of the season, with McQualter saying the 2017 Brownlow medallist was determined to send his retiring teammates out on a high.

“(Martin) rises to the occasion, which he has shown over the years … and he was willing to do whatever it took today to make sure those boys got the win,” he said.

Martin wasn't the only player to rise to the occasion, with the Richmond playing unit using their emotions to inspire their performance.

“The emotions … we didn't hide from it, the emotion of it at all," McQualter said.

"We embraced it and we just used a bit of their spirit to play the way we wanted to.

“We might have a few hungover blokes tomorrow. That’s OK - we should celebrate tonight.”

While Ziebell didn't retire on a win, he produced one of the highlights of the match when he took a soaring mark, and walked off the field to a standing ovation after the match.

“He's been such a tough warrior for the football club,” North Melbourne coach Alastair Clarkson said of Ziebell.

“Always team first, always sacrificing his own game for the betterment of the team.

“It’s a pretty special day really - three stalwarts that have played 14-15 years of footy all retire in the one day.”

