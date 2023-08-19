Jack Ziebell, Jack Riewoldt and Trent Cotchin embrace after the trio played their final game of AFL during round 23, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

RICHMOND and North Melbourne are embracing all the emotions of farewelling much-loved members of their respective playing groups, with Trent Cotchin, Jack Riewoldt and Jack Ziebell all hanging up the boots following the Tigers' 29-point win over the Kangaroos on Saturday.

Cotchin captained the Tigers to three premierships, of which Riewoldt was also a part, while Ziebell captained North Melbourne from 2017 to 2022.

“It was an incredibly emotional week,” Richmond interim coach Andrew McQualter said post-match.

“In the rooms now … to be honest, it feels like after a Grand Final.”

Cotchin and Riewoldt completed a lap of honour with their families following the match.

Dustin Martin (31 disposals, three goals) produced his best performance of the season, with McQualter saying the 2017 Brownlow medallist was determined to send his retiring teammates out on a high.

“(Martin) rises to the occasion, which he has shown over the years … and he was willing to do whatever it took today to make sure those boys got the win,” he said.

Martin wasn't the only player to rise to the occasion, with the Richmond playing unit using their emotions to inspire their performance.

“The emotions … we didn't hide from it, the emotion of it at all," McQualter said.

"We embraced it and we just used a bit of their spirit to play the way we wanted to.

“We might have a few hungover blokes tomorrow. That’s OK - we should celebrate tonight.”

While Ziebell didn't retire on a win, he produced one of the highlights of the match when he took a soaring mark, and walked off the field to a standing ovation after the match.

“He's been such a tough warrior for the football club,” North Melbourne coach Alastair Clarkson said of Ziebell.

“Always team first, always sacrificing his own game for the betterment of the team.

“It’s a pretty special day really - three stalwarts that have played 14-15 years of footy all retire in the one day.”

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 00:56

    Classy Dusty gets Tigers rolling

    Dustin Martin opens his side's account with this silky running finish midway through the opening term

    AFL
  • 00:45

    Larkey completes frantic Roos end-to-end play

    Nick Larkey shows his quality with this snapping finish to complete a brilliant coast-to-coast play from his side

    AFL
  • 00:27

    Ziebell winds back clock with epic high-flying mark

    Jack Ziebell shows he still has a trick or two up his sleeve with this sensational hanger late in the first term

    AFL
  • 00:47

    Tigers on the charge with back-to-back stunners

    Shai Bolton and Dustin Martin show their prowess with these sensational goals to make it five in a row for their side

    AFL
  • 00:33

    Riewoldt joins Tiger party with sneaky finish

    Jack Riewoldt nails this goal in his farewell game from close range to continue his side's momentum

    AFL
  • 00:47

    Larkey double breathes life into Roos

    Nick Larkey snags two goals in quick succession as he now has five goals for the match early in the third term

    AFL
  • 00:43

    Electric Bolton too slick for Roos

    Shai Bolton razzles and dazzles with this exceptional finish early in the final term

    AFL
  • 03:56

    Tigers farewell two champs in emotional finale

    Richmond says goodbye to three-time premiership stars Trent Cotchin and Jack Riewoldt

    AFL
  • 08:43

    Highlights: Richmond v North Melbourne

    The Tigers and Kangaroos clash in round 23

    AFL
  • 03:32

    Ziebell celebrated around 'G in well-deserved moment

    North Melbourne warrior Jack Ziebell walks off to a standing ovation after playing his final game of AFL

    AFL
  • 11:27

    Full post-match, R23: Kangaroos

    Watch North Melbourne's press conference after round 23's match against Richmond

    AFL
  • 04:13

    Full post-match, R23: Tigers

    Watch Richmond's press conference after round 23's match against North Melbourne

    AFL

 