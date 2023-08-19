Richmond defeated North Melbourne by 29 points to send the retiring Trent Cotchin and Jack Riewoldt off in style

RICHMOND has bid farewell to triple-premiership captain Trent Cotchin and club goalkicking great Jack Riewoldt with a 29-point win over North Melbourne on Saturday afternoon.

With the duo playing their final game of AFL, Richmond managed to break away from North in the final term to post the 14.17 (101) to 10.12 (72) victory.

It wasn't quite the fairytale farewell for North's Jack Ziebell, who was also playing his last match.

The Kangaroos' Nick Larkey booted six goals for the second time this year, while the Tigers' Dustin Martin wound the clock back with a vintage three-goal, 30-disposal performance.

RICHMOND 3.2 10.5 11.10 14.17 (101)

NORTH MELBOURNE 2.3 6.7 10.7 10.12 (72)

GOALS

Richmond: Bolton 4, Martin 3, Soldo 2, Balta 2, Prestia, Nankervis, Riewoldt

North Melbourne: Larkey 6, Thomas 2, Taylor, Curtis

BEST

Richmond: Martin, Bolton, Taranto, Hopper

North Melbourne: Larkey, Thomas, Sheezel, Scott

INJURIES

Richmond: TBC

North Melbourne: McDonald (hamstring)

LATE CHANGES

Richmond: Nil

North Melbourne: Luke Davies-Uniacke (foot) replaced in selected side by Flynn Perez

SUBSTITUTES

Richmond: Maurice Rioli jnr replaced Marlion Pickett at three-quarter time

North Melbourne: Blake Drury replaced Luke McDonald in the second quarter

Crowd: TBC at the MCG