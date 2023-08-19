RICHMOND has bid farewell to triple-premiership captain Trent Cotchin and club goalkicking great Jack Riewoldt with a 29-point win over North Melbourne on Saturday afternoon.
With the duo playing their final game of AFL, Richmond managed to break away from North in the final term to post the 14.17 (101) to 10.12 (72) victory.
It wasn't quite the fairytale farewell for North's Jack Ziebell, who was also playing his last match.
The Kangaroos' Nick Larkey booted six goals for the second time this year, while the Tigers' Dustin Martin wound the clock back with a vintage three-goal, 30-disposal performance.
RICHMOND 3.2 10.5 11.10 14.17 (101)
NORTH MELBOURNE 2.3 6.7 10.7 10.12 (72)
GOALS
Richmond: Bolton 4, Martin 3, Soldo 2, Balta 2, Prestia, Nankervis, Riewoldt
North Melbourne: Larkey 6, Thomas 2, Taylor, Curtis
BEST
Richmond: Martin, Bolton, Taranto, Hopper
North Melbourne: Larkey, Thomas, Sheezel, Scott
INJURIES
Richmond: TBC
North Melbourne: McDonald (hamstring)
LATE CHANGES
Richmond: Nil
North Melbourne: Luke Davies-Uniacke (foot) replaced in selected side by Flynn Perez
SUBSTITUTES
Richmond: Maurice Rioli jnr replaced Marlion Pickett at three-quarter time
North Melbourne: Blake Drury replaced Luke McDonald in the second quarter
Crowd: TBC at the MCG