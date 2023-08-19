Jack Riewoldt (centre) celebrates a goal during round 23, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

RICHMOND has bid farewell to triple-premiership captain Trent Cotchin and club goalkicking great Jack Riewoldt with a 29-point win over North Melbourne on Saturday afternoon.

With the duo playing their final game of AFL, Richmond managed to break away from North in the final term to post the 14.17 (101) to 10.12 (72) victory.

It wasn't quite the fairytale farewell for North's Jack Ziebell, who was also playing his last match.

TIGERS v KANGAROOS Full match coverage and stats

The Kangaroos' Nick Larkey booted six goals for the second time this year, while the Tigers' Dustin Martin wound the clock back with a vintage three-goal, 30-disposal performance.

More to come

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 00:56

    Classy Dusty gets Tigers rolling

    Dustin Martin opens his side's account with this silky running finish midway through the opening term

    AFL
  • 00:45

    Larkey completes frantic Roos end-to-end play

    Nick Larkey shows his quality with this snapping finish to complete a brilliant coast-to-coast play from his side

    AFL
  • 00:27

    Ziebell winds back clock with epic high-flying mark

    Jack Ziebell shows he still has a trick or two up his sleeve with this sensational hanger late in the first term

    AFL
  • 00:47

    Tigers on the charge with back-to-back stunners

    Shai Bolton and Dustin Martin show their prowess with these sensational goals to make it five in a row for their side

    AFL
  • 00:33

    Riewoldt joins Tiger party with sneaky finish

    Jack Riewoldt nails this goal in his farewell game from close range to continue his side's momentum

    AFL
  • 00:47

    Larkey double breathes life into Roos

    Nick Larkey snags two goals in quick succession as he now has five goals for the match early in the third term

    AFL

RICHMOND                     3.2      10.5     11.10    14.17 (101)
NORTH MELBOURNE       2.3      6.7      10.7      10.12 (72)

GOALS 
Richmond: Bolton 4, Martin 3, Soldo 2, Balta 2, Prestia, Nankervis, Riewoldt
North Melbourne: Larkey 6, Thomas 2, Taylor, Curtis

BEST 
Richmond: Martin, Bolton, Taranto, Hopper
North Melbourne: Larkey, Thomas, Sheezel, Scott

INJURIES 
Richmond: TBC
North Melbourne: McDonald (hamstring)

LATE CHANGES
Richmond: Nil
North Melbourne: Luke Davies-Uniacke (foot) replaced in selected side by Flynn Perez 

SUBSTITUTES 
Richmond: Maurice Rioli jnr replaced Marlion Pickett at three-quarter time
North Melbourne: Blake Drury replaced Luke McDonald in the second quarter

Crowd: TBC at the MCG