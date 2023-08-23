Gold Coast interim coach Steven King says he is looking forward to working under Damien Hardwick

Steven King looks on during the R22 match between Gold Coast and Sydney at the SCG on August 12, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

STEVEN King says he hasn't considered the vacant Richmond coaching job and is excited about learning under new Gold Coast coach Damien Hardwick next season.

King will coach the last of his seven matches in charge on Saturday against North Melbourne following the sacking of Stuart Dew, describing the stint as an "amazing experience".

Although he has dreams of being a senior coach one day, King said he had not yet considered the Tigers' job which was left vacant by Hardwick's mid-season departure.

"I haven't given too much thought to that," he said on Wednesday.

"I think it'd be disrespectful while I'm in this role and doing this job.

"My full focus has been on doing the best possible job I could. I couldn't manage at the moment having my eyes on this and trying to manage another opportunity.

"I'm really committed here."

Having had playing and coaching experience under Mark Thompson, Ross Lyon, Luke Beveridge and Dew among others, King said learning from a three-time premiership coach would be incredible for his development.

He said Hardwick was exactly what Gold Coast needed.

"As an assistant for a long time, you sit back and always think: I wonder if I could do that? At least now I know I can," he said.

"That gives me great comfort and confidence going forward.

"I'm really excited about getting my hands dirty with the midfield group and having the opportunity to work with a three-time premiership coach.

"Richmond changed the game the way it was played in terms of that manic, fast, relentless pressure.

"From a system point of view, it's always exciting to hear how someone with experience sees the game a little differently. I'm all ears and open to that."

Damien Hardwick on August 21, 2023 after his unveiling as Gold Coast's new coach. Picture: Getty Images

Hardwick will sit in on player exit interviews next week.

Before that the Suns will take on the Kangaroos in Hobart, trying to match the 10 wins they recorded as a club in both 2014 and 2022.

Jack Lukosius, who has undergone ankle surgery, will not play, while Ben King will miss a third straight match with knee swelling and Bailey Humphrey will be absent after rupturing a tendon in his finger.