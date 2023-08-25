Eagles coach Adam Simpson has spoken about the support he has received from Justin Langer

Adam Simpson walks off after West Coast's loss to Essendon at Marvel Stadium in round 21, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

ADAM Simpson has thanked cricket great Justin Langer for his "invaluable" wisdom and support as the West Coast coach nervously awaits his fate.

Simpson is contracted until the end of 2025, and the club's board were vocal earlier this year in backing the coach to continue on next season despite the Eagles' horror run of results.

But the silence from the board room since the 101-point loss to Fremantle a fortnight ago has left Simpson in limbo, with the 47-year-old expected to find out his fate early next week.

Last week's shock seven-point win over the Western Bulldogs has revived hopes Simpson could be retained, with fans and players rallying behind the 2018 premiership coach in recent days.

A petition to retain Simpson, which has attracted more than 4500 signatures, will be presented to West Coast before Saturday night's clash with Adelaide at Optus Stadium.

Langer, who was controversially squeezed out as Australia's cricket coach in 2022, has been on West Coast's board since 2017.

Learn More 07:15

The former Test star is close friends with Simpson but it remains to be seen whether Langer can convince the rest of the board to stick with the current coach.

"It's a challenge for JL because he's on the board," Simpson replied when asked what words of advice Langer has had for him.

"He's going to make decisions based on what's best for the club, not for me. So that's separate.

"But in terms of what he's been through and how he's handled it, and what he's experienced (during his own coaching career), that's invaluable.

"He is and always will be a good friend of mine. I respect his leadership and what he's done for the club, and for me personally."

Adam Simpson during the match between the Western Bulldogs and West Coast at Marvel Stadium in round 23, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Simpson says he appreciates the support shown by the fans but wants the focus to be squarely on retiring stars Luke Shuey, Shannon Hurn and Nic Naitanui in Saturday's Adelaide encounter.

Shuey and Hurn will return from injury to play against the Crows but Naitanui will miss out on a farewell match, having undergone season-ending surgery on his Achilles tendon.

Last year, West Coast spearhead Josh Kennedy booted eight goals in his farewell game – a 22-point loss to Adelaide.

Simpson hopes the emotion surrounding Hurn, Shuey and Naitanui will help his team against the Crows.

Shannon Hurn with his teammates ahead of the R20 match between West Coast and North Melbourne at Optus Stadium on July 30, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

If North Melbourne defeats Gold Coast in Tasmania earlier on Saturday, West Coast will finish last and earn the No.1 draft pick if it fails to beat Adelaide.

Simpson insists winning will remain his team's focus.

"It's important to give everything you've got on field," Simpson said.

"That's why this tanking stuff is just not in our thoughts, because a game like that last week (against the Bulldogs) will pay us back in years to come."