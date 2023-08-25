CARLTON'S bid to secure a home final has hit a hurdle with skipper Patrick Cripps out of the side to face Greater Western Sydney in the final game of the home and away season.
In other Sunday teams news, Sydney has named forward Tom Papley to face Melbourne despite his hamstring worry and Port Adelaide has brought Travis Boak into the starting 22 to face Richmond.
>> KEEP SCROLLING OR CLICK HERE TO SEE THE FULL TEAMS AND EMERGENCIES
Cripps' absence will be offset by the return of Adam Cerra, Sam Walsh and Mitch McGovern against the Giants. Marc Pittonet, Caleb Marchbank (both omitted) and Sam Docherty (calf) are also out.
Ryan Angwin comes in for the Giants in place of Josh Fahey.
In Sunday's early game, Dylan Williams comes out of the best 22 for former captain Boak, while the Tigers have made several changes including dropped pair Kamdyn McIntosh and Marlion Pickett, as well as retired champs Jack Riewoldt and Trent Cotchin.
James Trezise and Tom Brown will make their debuts for Richmond.
And in Sydney, Papley has been named on the ground despite being subbed out of the Swans' round 23 win over Adelaide, and fellow forward Joel Amartey comes into the team for Aaron Francis.
As revealed by coach Simon Goodwin on Thursday, Bayley Fritsch will play his first game since breaking his foot in round 16, and defender Daniel Turner comes in for his first match of the season in place of Adam Tomlinson.
SUNDAY, AUGUST 27
Port Adelaide v Richmond at Adelaide Oval, 12pm ACST
PORT ADELAIDE
In: None
Out: D.Williams (omitted)
R23 sub: Travis Boak
RICHMOND
In: J.Trezise, S.Banks, J.Bauer, T.Brown
Out: K.McIntosh (omitted), M.Pickett (omitted), D.Prestia (managed), J.Riewoldt (retired), T.Cotchin (retired)
R23 sub: Maurice Rioli jnr
Sydney v Melbourne at the SCG, 3.20pm AEST
SYDNEY
In: J.Amartey
Out: R.Clarke (sub), A.Francis (omitted)
R23 sub: Ryan Clarke
MELBOURNE
In: B.Fritsch, D.Turner
Out: A.Tomlinson (omitted), B.Laurie (omitted), J.Schache (sub)
R23 sub: Josh Schache
Carlton v Greater Western Sydney at Marvel Stadium, 6.10pm AEST
CARLTON
In: M.McGovern, S.Walsh, L.Fogarty, A.Cerra
Out: M.Pittonet (omitted), C.Marchbank (omitted), S.Docherty (calf), P.Cripps (soreness), E.Curnow (sub)
R23 sub: Ed Curnow
GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY
In: R.Angwin
Out: J.Fahey (omitted), T.McMullin (sub)
R23 sub: Toby McMullin