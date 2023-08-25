The final teams are in for Sunday's round 24 matches

L-R: Patrick Cripps, Tom Papley, Travis Boak. Pictures: AFL Photos

CARLTON'S bid to secure a home final has hit a hurdle with skipper Patrick Cripps out of the side to face Greater Western Sydney in the final game of the home and away season.

In other Sunday teams news, Sydney has named forward Tom Papley to face Melbourne despite his hamstring worry and Port Adelaide has brought Travis Boak into the starting 22 to face Richmond.

Cripps' absence will be offset by the return of Adam Cerra, Sam Walsh and Mitch McGovern against the Giants. Marc Pittonet, Caleb Marchbank (both omitted) and Sam Docherty (calf) are also out.

Ryan Angwin comes in for the Giants in place of Josh Fahey.

In Sunday's early game, Dylan Williams comes out of the best 22 for former captain Boak, while the Tigers have made several changes including dropped pair Kamdyn McIntosh and Marlion Pickett, as well as retired champs Jack Riewoldt and Trent Cotchin.

James Trezise and Tom Brown will make their debuts for Richmond.

And in Sydney, Papley has been named on the ground despite being subbed out of the Swans' round 23 win over Adelaide, and fellow forward Joel Amartey comes into the team for Aaron Francis.

As revealed by coach Simon Goodwin on Thursday, Bayley Fritsch will play his first game since breaking his foot in round 16, and defender Daniel Turner comes in for his first match of the season in place of Adam Tomlinson.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 27

Port Adelaide v Richmond at Adelaide Oval, 12pm ACST

PORT ADELAIDE

In: None

Out: D.Williams (omitted)

R23 sub: Travis Boak

RICHMOND

In: J.Trezise, S.Banks, J.Bauer, T.Brown

Out: K.McIntosh (omitted), M.Pickett (omitted), D.Prestia (managed), J.Riewoldt (retired), T.Cotchin (retired)

R23 sub: Maurice Rioli jnr

Sydney v Melbourne at the SCG, 3.20pm AEST

SYDNEY

In: J.Amartey

Out: R.Clarke (sub), A.Francis (omitted)

R23 sub: Ryan Clarke

MELBOURNE

In: B.Fritsch, D.Turner

Out: A.Tomlinson (omitted), B.Laurie (omitted), J.Schache (sub)

R23 sub: Josh Schache

Carlton v Greater Western Sydney at Marvel Stadium, 6.10pm AEST

CARLTON

In: M.McGovern, S.Walsh, L.Fogarty, A.Cerra

Out: M.Pittonet (omitted), C.Marchbank (omitted), S.Docherty (calf), P.Cripps (soreness), E.Curnow (sub)

R23 sub: Ed Curnow

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

In: R.Angwin

Out: J.Fahey (omitted), T.McMullin (sub)

R23 sub: Toby McMullin