The AFL has confirmed the fixture for week two of the 2023 Toyota AFL Finals Series

Max Gawn and Tom De Koning during Melbourne's game against Carlton in R22, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

MELBOURNE and Carlton will face off in a Friday night blockbuster at the MCG to start the second week of the 2023 Toyota AFL Finals Series before Port Adelaide hosts Greater Western Sydney on Saturday night.

While Collingwood and Brisbane have secured their spot on preliminary final weekend, the Demons, Blues, Power and Giants will face off in do-or-die semi-finals to continue their premiership assaults.

After the Demons' seven-point qualifying final loss to Collingwood, they will host Carlton at 7.50pm AEST on Friday night at the MCG after the Blues secured a thrilling six-point elimination final win over last year's Grand Finalist Sydney.

The winner will move into a preliminary final against Brisbane at the Gabba the following weekend.

Meanwhile, after the Power's qualifying final loss to the Lions, they will come up against the Giants at 7.10pm ACST (7.40pm AEST) at Adelaide Oval after GWS accounted for St Kilda in their elimination final.

The prize for the winner is a preliminary final date with minor premier Collingwood at the MCG.

Tickets for both matches will go on sale on Monday with on sale times to be confirmed later on Sunday.

WEEK TWO FINALS FIXTURE

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 15

Melbourne v Carlton at the MCG, 7.50pm AEST

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 16

Port Adelaide v Greater Western Sydney at Adelaide Oval, 7.10pm ACST (7.40pm AEST)