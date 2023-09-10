Michael Hibberd has announced he will retire at the end of the season

Michael Hibberd in action during Melbourne's clash against Carlton in round 22, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

MELBOURNE premiership defender Michael Hibberd will retire from the AFL at the end of the season.

The former Essendon player has played 197 games in his career and will hope to add to it in the remainder of Melbourne's campaign this season.

The 33-year-old has played 12 senior games this season and returned to the AFL side in Thursday's qualifying loss to Collingwood, finishing the night with 10 disposals.

"I love the boys and I feel like I could play until I am 40, but I know that's not the reality," Hibberd said.

"The body gets a bit slower as you get older, and although I like to think that I have a little bit left in me, I feel like going out with a little left in the tank is the right way to go about it, and that's a decision I am really comfortable with.

"It has been one hell of a ride and I am so thankful to have done it with this playing group."

Melbourne's Michael Hibberd and Simon Goodwin celebrate the 2021 Grand Final win against the Western Bulldogs. Picture: AFL Photos

Hibberd was drafted by Essendon in the 2011 pre-season draft after he won the VFL's Fothergill–Round–Mitchell Medal with Frankston in 2011.

He moved to the Demons from the Bombers in 2017 and was named All-Australian in his first season at the club.

He was also a key part of the Demons' drought-breaking premiership win in 2021. He played 17 games for the season and while he missed their qualifying final, he returned for their prelim and Grand Final triumphs.