Greater Western Sydney will have close to a full compliment of players available to face Port Adelaide

Josh Kelly celebrates a goal during Greater Western Sydney's elimination final against St Kilda on September 9, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

WITH Stephen Coniglio returning to the main training group, Greater Western Sydney is fully stocked and full of confidence ahead of Saturday night's semi-final with Port Adelaide, leaving coach Adam Kingsley with a tough selection call.

The hype around the Giants' finals prospects has gone to a new level after their clinical win over St Kilda at the MCG on Saturday, especially with a superstar in Coniglio to return from the blurred vision issue that sidelined him against the Saints.

Energetic forward Xavier O'Halloran was the late inclusion after a lengthy layoff with a thumb injury and played his role well, but it may be a case of last in, last out for the final with the Power barring another late injury mishap.

Nick Haynes was the sub against St Kilda but the flexibility he offers to play tall or small may help him stay in the Giants' 23.

Whatever way the Giants choose to go, a harsh call will be made but it's a positive problem to have.

"I think everyone on the weekend played their role and played it well," Greater Western Sydney vice-captain Josh Kelly said.

"When you have that kind of pressure on selection it's a sign of a really good team and we have that at the moment, so it'll be a tough one but everyone's of the understanding that's how it is and that's how you be a successful team."

Kelly was restricted to walking laps at Tuesday's session as he rested his body from his outstanding 27-disposal, two-goal display against the Saints, along with Callan Ward, Harry Perryman and Brent Daniels.

He shone in the engine room along with Tom Green, who backed up his call in the lead up to the game that "it's in finals where the best players stand up", with a 35-possession performance.

"He's got a real confidence in his ability. I walk alongside him taller because of that. He's a great player, makes us a better team and I think he does love the big stage. He's a bull, he's done it consistently enough now to show he's one of the stars of the competition," Kelly said.

Tom Green in action during the elimination final between St Kilda and Greater Western Sydney at the MCG on September 9, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

The emergence of Green alongside fellow young stars in Sam Taylor, Finn Callaghan and Lachie Ash has re-opened the premiership window for the Giants, along with a game plan that captain Toby Greene said gives him more trust in his teammates than ever before in his time at the club.

It's a sentiment Kelly shares.

"It's a special group. We knew there'd be growing pains but we understood it wasn't going to be easy and kept going about our business, played a game style that suits the players we have and then compliment that with attitude and effort. It takes you a long way and I think that's what the group is symbolising at the moment," he said.

"We've got a lot of momentum, playing a finals brand of football. Like Toby said, we've got so much trust in this group but we need to go execute that on the weekend."

Josh Kelly during Greater Western Sydney's training session at VAILO Community Centre on September 12, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

There's an interesting contrast for the Giants' journey to the Adelaide Oval this week.

The trip won't faze a side that has set a new VFL/AFL record with 11 wins at different venues this season, and they enjoy a 6-4 record from their last 10 trips to the Adelaide Oval.

But there was a heavy 51-point defeat suffered there against the Power in round 22.

"It was a great learning experience for us to be honest, we absolutely weren't at our best and Port played really well, they're a top four team for a reason. We took a few learnings from that, we'll go into that a bit more this week and come in with a plan that's a lot better than how we executed it last time," Kelly said.

"We first and foremost travel a bit so we need to have the ability to play our game style at any ground across the competition. Adelaide Oval is another one of those grounds that can get a bit hostile which is also a bit of fun for us as well, we try to take that on board and keep going about our business."

All-Australian dynamos Connor Rozee and Zak Butters will be critical to the Power's chances of winning through to a preliminary final and their on-ball battle with the likes of Green, Kelly and Coniglio promises to be engrossing.

"They're outstanding players. Lively around the contest, they're damaging when they get the ball, they're physical as well. We've got to nullify them as best we can and have our own impact on the game. There'll be a bit of awareness put into that and how we can stop them," Kelly added.