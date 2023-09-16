The Orange Tsunami rolls on as GWS proves too good for a wasteful Port Adelaide

Isaac Cumming celebrates a goal during the second semi-final between Port Adelaide and Greater Western Sydney at Adelaide Oval, September 16, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

GREATER Western Sydney's remarkable first season under first-year coach Adam Kingsley has progressed all the way to a preliminary final, defeating a flat Port Adelaide by 23 points.

The 9.16 (70) to 13.15 (93) loss has consigned the Power to a straight-sets exit from finals after finishing third, while GWS will play its second preliminary final against Collingwood in five years.

Port Adelaide pushed hard in the final term but was its own worst enemy, kicking 1.5 and one out on the full, before Giants skipper Toby Greene pushed the margin out to a safe 27 points with his third goal.

POWER v GIANTS Full match coverage and stats

It took until seven minutes into the second quarter for one team to manage successive goals, the Giants jumping out to an eight-point lead after majors to Jesse Hogan and Josh Kelly.

Learn More 08:34

After dominating clearances and uncontested disposals in the first quarter but remaining relatively even on the scoreboard, those two goals opened the floodgates for the orange tsunami.

The Giants were brave and bold, playing with speed and dare through the middle of Adelaide Oval and stunning the parochial home crowd in piling on five straight goals, capped off by a 55m set-shot bomb from Isaac Cumming.

Learn More 00:57

At that point, everything was going so well for the Giants that Sam Taylor managed to deflect a Travis Boak shot with his calf, while facing away from the footy.

GWS left the door open for Port Adelaide, following its five goals with six straight behinds, but the Power could only manage four behinds themselves to trail by 29 points at half-time.

Willie Rioli was comfortably Port Adelaide's most dangerous forward with limited supply, his third goal opening scoring in the second half, while Jason Horne-Francis was creative and Dan Houston steady.

Learn More 01:05

After a quiet first two quarters, Zak Butters burst through to record 11 disposals in the third term, finding some space as the Power began to equalise general play, but they could only trim three points off the margin.

Learn More 02:17

Stephen Coniglio missed last week's elimination final after a poke to the eye at training, but made up for lost time against the Power, recording 22 disposals and a goal in the first half and finishing with 30 and eight clearances.

Learn More 00:38

Callan Ward was crucial in the first half with his disposal inside 50, Lachie Whitfield's pace off half-back kickstarted the Giants' run, while Toby Bedford found space on the wing and across half-forward time and time again.

Learn More 00:38

A first-half spanking

While the scoreboard was relatively even in the first quarter, there were warning signs for Port Adelaide in clearances and uncontested footy. Those numbers exploded in the second quarter as the Giants took control, the Power going into the main break down 128-66 in uncontested possessions, 214-136 in overall disposals and 29-12 in clearances.

Learn More 00:51

The rollercoaster match of Kieren Briggs

The newly re-signed Briggs was outstanding in the first half, giving his midfielders first use of the ball, winning the aerial battle and competing at ground level. The Power actually chose to sub their ruck Scott Lycett, who had spent some time getting treatment on an ankle injury, only to see Briggs suffer a shoulder injury himself just minutes later. The Giant returned for the last quarter and played well (32 hitouts and eight clearances), but will have all eyes watching at training this week.

Kieren Briggs and Charlie Dixon during the second semi-final between Port Adelaide and Greater Western Sydney at Adelaide Oval, September 16, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

Underdone Port players backfire

Trent McKenzie was a test coming into the game with an ankle complaint and looked a step off the pace on Saturday night, struggling to keep up with Jesse Hogan at times. Key forward Charlie Dixon was playing his first match since a round 20 foot injury and struggled to get near the footy for the first three quarters.

Charlie Dixon celebrates a goal during the second semi-final between Port Adelaide and Greater Western Sydney at Adelaide Oval, September 16, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:57 Greene's early burst fires up Giants Toby Greene shows off his class as he kicks his side's first two majors of the night

01:05 Super Rioli double lights up Adelaide Oval Willie Rioli makes an early impact with this pair of goals giving his side some early momentum

00:38 Kelly and Coniglio raise the heat in hot minute Goals to gun midfielders Josh Kelly and Stephen Coniglio in quick succession sees the Giants extend their advantage

00:51 Hogan piles on more pain in stunning run for GWS Jesse Hogan makes it two goals in short time to continue his side's onslaught in the second term

00:38 Rioli raises noise level after half-time with small spark Willie Rioli does his best to create some much-needed momentum for the Power with this clever goal to kickstart the third term

00:38 Riccardi's lethal long kick may just do the trick Jake Riccardi nails this superb set shot to bring the Giants one step closer to a massive victory

00:38 Skipper delivers the dagger to book date with Pies Toby Greene produces the sealing goal to all but assure his side a preliminary final berth against Collingwood

08:34 Highlights: Port Adelaide v GWS The Power and Giants clash in the second semi final

02:17 Hogan's heroics one of many Giant performances Jesse Hogan owns his role in his side's stunning upset victory, with a powerful four-goal display to go alongside some big marks

PORT ADELAIDE 4.1 5.6 8.7 9.16 (70)

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY 4.4 9.11 11.15 13.15 (93)

GOALS

Port Adelaide: Rioli 3, Marshall 2, Horne-Francis, Drew, Lord, Dixon

Greater Western Sydney: Hogan 4, Greene 3, Coniglio 2, Daniels, Kelly, Cumming, Riccardi

BEST

Port Adelaide: Horne-Francis, Houston, Rioli, Butters, Boak

Greater Western Sydney: Coniglio, Ward, Briggs, Hogan, Bedford, Whitfield

INJURIES

Port Adelaide: Nil

Greater Western Sydney: Briggs (shoulder)

SUBSTITUTES

Port Adelaide: Jeremy Finlayson (replaced Scott Lycett in the third quarter)

Greater Western Sydney: Xavier O'Halloran (replaced Callum Brown in the fourth quarter)

Crowd: 45,520 at Adelaide Oval