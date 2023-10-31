The Saints have made another change to their list

Saint Tom Highmore in action against Adelaide in round 13, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

ST KILDA has delisted Tom Highmore after the defender played 16 AFL games for the Saints.

Highmore, 25, joined the Saints in the 2020 draft and played his last AFL match for the club in round 18, 2022.

WHO’S CALLED IT QUITS 2023’s retirements and delistings

He has been advised he won't receive a contract for 2024.

"It's never nice leaving a player in an uncertain situation, and it has been a very difficult decision to come to," Saints executive general manager of football David Misson said.

"Tom has been a popular member of our playing group throughout his time with the Saints.

"His positive attitude and willingness to remain adaptable and play wherever needed is a credit to his character.

Learn More 03:23

"We wish Tom all the best for this next chapter."

Highmore joins Oscar Adams, Jack Bytel, Leo Connolly and Jack Peris in being delisted by the Saints.

Jack Billings (traded to Melbourne), Nick Coffield (traded to the Western Bulldogs) and Jade Gresham (free agent to Essendon) also left the club.

The Saints have brought in Paddy Dow from Carlton and Liam Henry from Fremantle and they hold two picks in the top 21 in the upcoming AFL Draft.