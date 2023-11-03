Tasmania has claimed the honours at the 2023 Toyota AFL National Inclusion Carnival

Craig Blaschke (left) and his Tasmania colleagues after winning the Division One title at the 2023 Toyota AFL National Inclusion Carnival. Picture: AFL Photos

The 2023 Toyota AFL National Inclusion Carnival was hosted in Ipswich, Queensland this October, with 160 of the most talented male footballers with an intellectual disability representing their states competing for the national championship.

Delivered by the AFL and AFL Queensland, the 2023 Toyota AFL National Inclusion Carnival is fast becoming a keystone event on the AFL Community Calendar, providing valuable opportunities for athletes of all-abilities and shining a light on the important pathways provided to enjoy the game we all love.

Tasmania took out the championship with captain Craig Blaschke describing the experience as "unreal", emphasising the overwhelming sense of pride he felt being able to participate and represent his home state on the national stage.

In hot, sunny Queensland conditions, the last match on the final day produced an exhilarating conclusion.

A Tasmania goal with about a minute to play, which came about after a 50m penalty, gave them the lead and they held on for 5.4 (34) to 4.6 (30) win in the decider.

The victorious Tasmania side after winning Division One at the 2023 Toyota AFL National Inclusion Carnival. Picture: AFL Photos

"Not many people get to represent their state in the sport they love. It's a massive honour," Blaschke said after the Grand Final.

"The support of the AFL and Toyota is crucial. They have helped the carnival grow each year and provided a platform for streaming games on Kayo, enabling a wider audience to participate."

In division two, Victoria Country won the trophy with a commanding 9.4 (58) to 4.1 (25) victory over hosts Queensland in the Grand Final. It was Vic Country's first title in the carnival since winning division one in the first ever National Inclusion Carnival in 2014.

Full results and ladders from the carnival can be found here.

The victorious Vic Country side after winning Division Two at the 2023 Toyota AFL National Inclusion Carnival. Picture: AFL Photos

Toyota Australia Chief Marketing Officer, Vin Naidoo said Toyota was proud to support the AFL's National Inclusion Carnival for another year running.



"Toyota has been a longstanding partner of the AFL, spanning two decades and it's fantastic to see programs such as the National Inclusion Carnival flourish," Mr Naidoo said.



"We continue to show our support through all levels of sport, from grassroots to the elite and encourage all members of the community to get involved."

By continuing their partnership with the AFL, Toyota have made a commitment to continuing their support of the AFL Inclusion Carnival as naming rights partner and making the game we love more accessible.