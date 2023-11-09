Ron Barassi's state funeral will be held at the MCG on Friday

Eddie McGuire, Leigh Matthews and Kevin Sheedy at the state memorial for Ron Barassi. Picture: AFL Photos

THOUSANDS will on Friday flock to the Melbourne Cricket Ground, the site of Ron Barassi's greatest sporting achievements, to farewell the Australian rules football legend at his state memorial service.

The 10-time Victorian Football League premiership winner as a player and coach died aged 87 on September 16.

Family, friends and supporters have been invited to Friday's memorial service at the MCG, with members of the public also able to attend.

The event is set to be a celebration of Barassi's extraordinary life and his contribution to Australian football and the wider community.

It begins at 11am AEDT and will be broadcast on the Seven Network and live streamed on the state government's website.

Barassi played 253 VFL games; 204 for Melbourne and 49 for Carlton.

Between playing and coaching, he claimed 10 premierships at Melbourne, Carlton and North Melbourne.

Barassi coached 515 AFL/VFL games in charge of the Demons, Blues, Kangaroos and Sydney.

Immediately after his death, Barassi was hailed as one of football's biggest names.

"A giant of Australian football, who left a legacy at every club whose doors he walked through ... none more so than our own," Carlton president Luke Sayers said.

AFL chairman Richard Goyder paid tribute to Barassi, who helped take Australian rules to markets traditionally dominated by other football codes.

"He revolutionised the game as a player - created the position of ruck rover - built premiership success at clubs as a coach and then was our first great evangelist to take the game north and grow it to become what we have today," Goyder said.

Barassi made an impact off the field, too.

Australian Football Hall of Fame Legend Ron Barassi, pictured in 2014. Picture: AFL Photos

On New Year's Day in 2009, he went to the aid of a woman being attacked in the street by a group of men who then turned on the football legend, leaving him with serious head injuries.

He received a bravery award for his heroics in 2012.

The Australian Football League is still considering how to best honour Barassi, with renaming the premiership cup or medals among options canvassed.