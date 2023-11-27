More clubs returned to training on Monday

Lachie Schultz, Damien Hardwick and Cody Weightman. Pictures: AFL Photos

EVERY club is officially back as preparations for the 2024 season begin.

Reigning premier Collingwood was among the finalists from this year resuming its pre-season on Monday, with first-to-fourth-year players due back.

In the west, No.1 draft pick Harley Reid took part in his first training session with the Eagles.

The pre-season supplemental selection period (SSP) also opened on Monday and some clubs wasted no time adding to their lists.

Melbourne signed defender Marty Hore, Fremantle added former Sun Jeremy Sharp and the Western Bulldogs brought in ex-Hawk Lachie Bramble.

Check out some of the action from Monday below.

New faces on the track!



Coen Livingstone, Harley Reid and Archer Reid. pic.twitter.com/y3FTrbaNJj — West Coast Eagles (@WestCoastEagles) November 27, 2023

New boys will sleep well tonight 😴 pic.twitter.com/vzsUeSVJah — Port Adelaide FC (@PAFC) November 27, 2023

All clear ✅



Lachie Schultz blocks out Whisper’s sledging and goals to end his first session in black and white 🤣 pic.twitter.com/U6XWaryvbG — Collingwood FC (@CollingwoodFC) November 27, 2023

The skipper wasn’t the only player back ahead of schedule… 👀 pic.twitter.com/YdWSCvWvdn — GWS GIANTS (@GWSGIANTS) November 27, 2023

Last photo drop from day one 📸



Let us know in the replies who you want to see in the next session 🗣#weflyasone pic.twitter.com/S2aedOeXvQ — Adelaide Crows (@Adelaide_FC) November 27, 2023

In comes Bramble 😁 pic.twitter.com/1bJwzE1qKb — Western Bulldogs (@westernbulldogs) November 27, 2023

Baz brings the time trial home with the new draftees 💨 pic.twitter.com/BbK2KUKlvZ — Western Bulldogs (@westernbulldogs) November 27, 2023

Liam Henry has arrived 📍 pic.twitter.com/RS3G44LEC5 — St Kilda FC (@stkildafc) November 27, 2023

Hey there @oscar39mcdonald 🤝



First day at the Club for our new recruit.#foreverfreo pic.twitter.com/daWGv0ojVM — Fremantle Dockers (@freodockers) November 27, 2023

Jeremy Sharp has a point to prove…



he’s right on Peter Bol’s tail 😳 pic.twitter.com/3OUupJJsqQ — Fremantle Dockers (@freodockers) November 27, 2023

Day one on the track for our draftees 💪 #WeAreGeelong pic.twitter.com/9gkmhLPdDz — Geelong Cats (@GeelongCats) November 27, 2023

How it feels to be back together again: #foreverfreo pic.twitter.com/2W6S3VGY2p — Fremantle Dockers (@freodockers) November 27, 2023