EVERY club is officially back as preparations for the 2024 season begin.
Reigning premier Collingwood was among the finalists from this year resuming its pre-season on Monday, with first-to-fourth-year players due back.
In the west, No.1 draft pick Harley Reid took part in his first training session with the Eagles.
The pre-season supplemental selection period (SSP) also opened on Monday and some clubs wasted no time adding to their lists.
Melbourne signed defender Marty Hore, Fremantle added former Sun Jeremy Sharp and the Western Bulldogs brought in ex-Hawk Lachie Bramble.
Check out some of the action from Monday below.