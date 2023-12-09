Which club has the most All-Australians, and which has the most top-10 picks?

Nate Caddy, Nick Daicos and Zak Butters. Pictures: AFL Photos

NATE Caddy became the League-high 12th top-10 pick on Essendon's list for the 2024 season, while a pair of premiership contenders have the most All-Australians heading into a new year.

More than a quarter of the Bombers' entire list was selected in the top 10 at the draft, with Caddy – who Essendon traded up to get last month – the most recent addition.

Of the dozen, four have played fewer than 50 games, most notably Nik Cox (33), Zach Reid (eight) and Elijah Tsatas (five).

Gold Coast and North Melbourne each have 11 top-10 picks after the Suns added Jed Walter and Ethan Read at the 2023 AFL Draft, while the Kangaroos welcomed Colby McKercher and Zane Duursma.

Melbourne has the fourth most with nine, having drafted Caleb Windsor last month, while West Coast has just three, with No.1 pick Harley Reid joining Reuben Ginbey and veteran Andrew Gaff.

Despite the retirement of all-time great Lance Franklin, Sydney has an equal League-high eight All-Australians on its list.

The Swans gained former Collingwood pair Brodie Grundy and Taylor Adams during the Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period, while Errol Gulden became an All-Australian for the first time in 2023.

Like Sydney, Port Adelaide had six All-Australians last year and is now up to eight, after Zak Butters and Dan Houston earned blazers for their impressive 2023 campaigns.

Gold Coast (Touk Miller) and North Melbourne (Nick Larkey) are the only clubs with just one All-Australian on their lists.

All-Australians: 6 (Rory Laird - 2 times, Matt Crouch, Jordan Dawson, Rory Sloane, Brodie Smith, Taylor Walker)

Rising Star winners: 0

Top-10 draft picks: 5 (Daniel Curtin, Chayce Jones, Josh Rachele, Izak Rankine, Riley Thilthorpe)

Jordan Dawson in action during Adelaide's loss to Collingwood in round 15, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

All-Australians: 5 (Lachie Neale - 3 times, Harris Andrews - 2 times, Charlie Cameron - 2 times, Joe Daniher, Dayne Zorko)

Rising Star winners: 0

Top-10 draft picks: 5 (Callum Ah Chee, Will Ashcroft, Joe Daniher, Hugh McCluggage, Cam Rayner)

Lachie Neale celebrates winning the 2023 Brownlow Medal. Picture: AFL Photos

All-Australians: 6 (Patrick Cripps - 3 times, Charlie Curnow - 2 times, Sam Docherty, Harry McKay, Adam Saad, Sam Walsh)

Rising Star winners: 1 (Sam Walsh)

Top-10 draft picks: 6 (Adam Cerra, Elijah Hollands, Caleb Marchbank, Harry McKay, Sam Walsh, Jacob Weitering)

Sam Walsh during the Second Preliminary Final between Brisbane and Carlton at the Gabba, September 23, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

All-Australians: 7 (Scott Pendlebury - 6 times, Tom Mitchell - 2 times, Darcy Moore - 2 times, Josh Daicos, Nick Daicos, Brayden Maynard, Steele Sidebottom)

Rising Star winners: 1 (Nick Daicos)

Top-10 draft picks: 5 (Nick Daicos, Jordan De Goey, Will Hoskin-Elliott, Darcy Moore, Scott Pendlebury)

Nick Daicos evades a tackle during the round nine clash between Collingwood and Greater Western Sydney at the MCG on May 14, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

All-Australians: 6 (Zach Merrett - 3 times, Todd Goldstein, Dyson Heppell, Darcy Parish, Dylan Shiel, Jake Stringer)

Rising Star winners: 2 (Dyson Heppell, Andrew McGrath)

Top-10 draft picks: 12 (Nate Caddy, Nik Cox, Dyson Heppell, Andrew McGrath, Darcy Parish, Archie Perkins, Zach Reid, Will Setterfield, Jake Stringer, Elijah Tsatas, Sam Weideman, Peter Wright)

Essendon's top-10 draftees Zach Reid, Archie Perkins and Nik Cox after the 2020 NAB AFL Draft. Picture: AFL Photos

All-Australians: 5 (Nat Fyfe - 3 times, Andrew Brayshaw, Luke Ryan, Caleb Serong, Michael Walters)

Rising Star winners: 3 (Luke Jackson, Jaeger O'Meara, Caleb Serong)

Top-10 draft picks: 8 (James Aish, Jye Amiss, Andrew Brayshaw, Will Brodie, Neil Erasmus, Luke Jackson, Caleb Serong, Hayden Young)

Caleb Serong (left) and Andrew Brayshaw celebrate a goal for Fremantle against the Western Bulldogs in 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

All-Australians: 7 (Patrick Dangerfield - 8 times, Tom Hawkins - 5 times, Tom Stewart - 5 times, Jeremy Cameron - 3 times, Mark Blicavs, Cameron Guthrie, Tyson Stengle)

Rising Star winners: 0

Top-10 draft picks: 4 (Jack Bowes, Jhye Clark, Patrick Dangerfield, Gary Rohan)

Tom Stewart in action during Geelong's clash with St Kilda in round 23, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

All-Australians: 1 (Touk Miller - 2 times)

Rising Star winners: 0

Top-10 draft picks: 11 (Ben Ainsworth, Noah Anderson, Mac Andrew, Sam Day, Bailey Humphrey, Ben King, Jack Lukosius, Ethan Read, Matt Rowell, David Swallow, Jed Walter)

Jake Rogers, Jed Walter, Ethan Read and Will Graham pictured during the AFL Draft on November 20, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

All-Australians: 5 (Toby Greene - 3 times, Nick Haynes, Josh Kelly, Sam Taylor, Lachie Whitfield)

Rising Star winners: 1 (Jesse Hogan)

Top-10 draft picks: 8 (Lachie Ash, Aaron Cadman, Finn Callaghan, Stephen Coniglio, Tom Green, Nick Haynes, Josh Kelly, Lachie Whitfield)

All-Australian captain Toby Greene at the 2023 AFL Awards at Centrepiece on August 30, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

All-Australians: 4 (Luke Breust - 2 times, Chad Wingard - 2 times, Jack Gunston, James Sicily)

Rising Star winners: 0

Top-10 draft picks: 6 (Denver Grainger-Barras, Cam Mackenzie, Jack Scrimshaw, Josh Ward, Nick Watson, Chad Wingard)

Nick Watson poses after being taken by Hawthorn in the 2023 AFL Draft. Picture: Getty Images

All-Australians: 5 (Max Gawn - 6 times, Christian Petracca - 4 times, Clayton Oliver - 3 times, Steven May - 2 times, Jake Lever)

Rising Star winners: 0

Top-10 draft picks: 9 (Jack Billings, Angus Brayshaw, Jake Melksham, Clayton Oliver, Christian Petracca, Christian Salem, Josh Schache, Adam Tomlinson, Caleb Windsor)

Steven May, Max Gawn and Christian Petracca after Melbourne's loss to Fremantle at the MCG in round 11, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

All-Australians: 1 (Nick Larkey)

Rising Star winners: 2 (Harry Sheezel, Jaidyn Stephenson)

Top-10 draft picks: 11 (Luke Davies-Uniacke, Zane Duursma, Griffin Logue, Luke McDonald, Colby McKercher, Will Phillips, Harry Sheezel, Dylan Stephens, Jaidyn Stephenson, Tarryn Thomas, George Wardlaw)

Zane Duursma and Colby McKercher pose for a photo during the AFL Draft at Marvel Stadium on November 20, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

All-Australians: 8 (Travis Boak - 3 times, Connor Rozee - 2 times, Aliir Aliir, Zak Butters, Darcy Byrne-Jones, Charlie Dixon, Dan Houston, Ollie Wines)

Rising Star winners: 0

Top-10 draft picks: 4 (Travis Boak, Jason Horne-Francis, Connor Rozee, Ollie Wines)

Connor Rozee and Zak Butters during the Round 14 match between Port Adelaide and Geelong at Adelaide Oval on June 15, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

All-Australians: 4 (Dustin Martin - 4 times, Shai Bolton, Dylan Grimes, Tom Lynch)

Rising Star winners: 0

Top-10 draft picks: 6 (Josh Gibcus, Jacob Hopper, Dustin Martin, Dion Prestia, Tim Taranto, Nick Vlastuin)

Dustin Martin in action during Richmond's win over North Melbourne in round 23, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

All-Australians: 3 (Jack Sinclair - 2 times, Jack Steele - 2 times, Callum Wilkie)

Rising Star winners: 0

Top-10 draft picks: 5 (Hunter Clark, Paddy Dow, Liam Henry, Max King, Mattaes Phillipou)

Jack Sinclair celebrates a goal during St Kilda's clash against Greater Western Sydney in round 10, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

All-Australians: 8 (Brodie Grundy - 2 times, Taylor Adams, Errol Gulden, Isaac Heeney, Callum Mills, Tom Papley, Luke Parker, Dane Rampe)

Rising Star winners: 1 (Callum Mills)

Top-10 draft picks: 5 (Nick Blakey, Braeden Campbell, Aaron Francis, Logan McDonald, Callum Mills)

Errol Gulden kicks a goal during Sydney's clash against Essendon in round 20, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

All-Australians: 6 (Jeremy McGovern - 4 times, Andrew Gaff - 2 times, Elliot Yeo - 2 times, Jack Darling, Tim Kelly, Liam Ryan)

Rising Star winners: 0

Top-10 draft picks: 3 (Andrew Gaff, Reuben Ginbey, Harley Reid)

Harley Reid poses for a photograph after being taken by West Coast in the 2023 AFL Draft. Picture: Getty Images

All-Australians: 5 (Marcus Bontempelli - 5 times, Jack Macrae - 3 times, Bailey Dale, Caleb Daniel, Tim English)

Rising Star winners: 0

Top-10 draft picks: 8 (Marcus Bontempelli, Nick Coffield, Sam Darcy, Jack Macrae, Aaron Naughton, Ryley Sanders, Bailey Smith, Jamarra Ugle-Hagan)

Marcus Bontempelli during the round 24 match between Geelong and the Western Bulldogs at GMHBA Stadium, August 26, 2023. Pictures: AFL Photos

No. of All-Australians on list in 2024 No. of All-Australians on list in 2023 Port Adelaide 8 6 Sydney 8 6 Collingwood 7 6 Geelong 7 7 Adelaide 6 4 Carlton 6 6 Essendon 6 5 West Coast 6 8 Brisbane 5 7 Fremantle 5 4 Greater Western Sydney 5 5 Melbourne 5 7 Western Bulldogs 5 4 Hawthorn 4 2 Richmond 4 6 St Kilda 3 2 Gold Coast 1 1 North Melbourne 1 1