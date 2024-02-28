Check out all the prizes on offer this year in AFL Fantasy

Register now to play AFL Fantasy in 2024

AFL FANTASY Classic is back bigger and better than ever in 2024.

There is more than $100,000 worth of cash and prizes up for grabs but for many coaches, the bragging rights that comes with being a league champion is priceless.

PLAY AFL FANTASY Pick your team NOW

Our premier partners Toyota have put up an epic Hilux valued at up to $70,000, while the major prize winner will also win a Grand Final package for two.

Check out the prize breakdown below:

Grand Major Prize

- A TOYOTA HILUX 2.8L Turbo Diesel Double Cab Pickup Hilux 4x4 SR5 Automatic. VALUED AT up to $70,000

- AFL Grand Final package for the winner and one companion

The AFL Grand Final package consists of 2 x tickets to the 2024 Toyota AFL Grand Final, alongside 2 x tickets to an accompanying official AFL Grand Final event, up to a maximum retail value of $5,133. These packages are not for resale or redistribution.

The total value for the Grand Major Prize is up to $75,133

FULL BREAKDOWN Click here for all prizes, FAQs and more

Runner-up prize

$10,000 AUD (including GST)

Third place prize

$5,000 AUD (including GST)

Fourth place prize

$1,000 AUD (including GST)

Fifth place prize

$1,000 AUD (including GST)

Sixth place prize

$1,000 AUD (including GST)

Seventh place prize

$500 AUD (including GST)

Eighth place prize

$500 AUD (including GST)

Ninth place prize

$500 AUD (including GST)

Tenth place prize

$500 AUD (including GST)

Listen to the AFL Fantasy Podcast with The Traders at Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Podcasts.

Weekly round prizes

- AFL Store Voucher each valued at $100 (including GST)

- Sherrin Full Size AFL Football each valued at $180

Fantasy classic verified clubs winner

The Eligible Participant who has scored the most points overall and is ranked the highest (calculated in accordance with the Ts & Cs) in each of the 18 verified club leagues after the completion of the Home and Away season, will be determined the winner.

In addition, the verified league must match exactly with the Club that has been selected under the 'who do you support' section in the registration section of the game.

1 x AFL Official Club Guernsey each valued at $110 (including GST)

Fantasy Classic top 100 ranked prizes

From all Eligible Entries, the Eligible Participants who are ranked from 1st to 100th after the completion of the season, will be determined the winners.

1 x AFL Fantasy Hat each valued at $40 (including GST)

If you are a prize winner in the 2024 promotion, our promotion partner, Engage Interactive, will be in contact with you to confirm your details.