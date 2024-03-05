Fremantle has suffered a huge blow ahead of its round one clash against Brisbane

Sean Darcy in action during Fremantle's match sim clash against West Coast on February 24, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

FREMANTLE has suffered a huge blow with star ruckman Sean Darcy set to miss the start of the season, ruled out indefinitely with a knee injury.

Darcy felt sore after the Dockers' first practice match against West Coast and was cleared to play against Port Adelaide last Friday night.

But he was taken out of the Power clash at half-time and pulled up sore again, before a scan on Sunday revealed the need for a left knee arthroscope.

>> Win $25,000 in the official AFL Tipping comp! Sign up NOW

"Following specialist advice it was agreed with Sean that the best course of action was to complete an arthroscope to remove some of the loose bodies that were identified from the scan to be causing the discomfort," Fremantle football manager Joe Brierty said.

"This procedure will enable Sean to get back to full fitness after an initial reloading period post the procedure."

Fremantle said it will put a timeline on Darcy's recovery in the coming days.

Learn More 03:24

It is another setback for Darcy, who underwent ankle surgery after his 2023 campaign was cut short at round 18.

MEDICAL ROOM Check out the full injury list

The 25-year-old signed a six-year contract in December that ties him to the Dockers until the end of 2030.

Darcy's absence means Luke Jackson will have to step up in the No.1 ruck role, with Fremantle taking on Brisbane, North Melbourne, Adelaide and Carlton over the opening month of the season.

Emerging wingman Nathan O'Driscoll will also miss the early rounds following surgery to remove a blood clot superficial to his right knee.

"Nathan will be off-feet for a couple of days after the procedure, but it is expected that we will recover quickly from the procedure," Brierty said.

"Once he ticks off his load progressions, he should be able to transition back into football fairly quickly."