You can watch every game of the 2024 VFL, VFLW, SANFL and WAFL seasons LIVE on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App

Caleb Daniel dives for the ball during the R12 match between Western Bulldogs and Geelong at Marvel Stadium on June 3, 2023. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

STATE LEAGUE footy is back this weekend and you can catch every game LIVE and FREE on the AFL Live Official App and AFL.com.au.

The VFL and SANFL competitions return after last week's bye round, while the WAFL continues with round three.

Footscray and Essendon open the round in the VFL on Friday afternoon ahead of the two clubs' big AFL clash in the evening, while Norwood and Glenelg do battle in a top-class SANFL clash on Friday night.

>> Scroll down to find the live links of the VFL and VFLW games you want to watch

>> Kayo subscribers can stream AFL games LIVE from the AFL Live Official App on mobile

There is a feast of state-league footy on Saturday, with 18 games played across the VFL, VFLW, WAFL and SANFL competitions.

Reigning VFL premier Gold Coast takes on top-of-the-table Box Hill in one of the highlights of the day, while Central District and Adelaide, currently fourth and fifth on the ladder, do battle in the SANFL.

The WAFL action includes huge match-ups between Peel Thunder and East Perth, while Subiaco takes on West Perth.

And there are seven VFLW games on Saturday, including reigning premier Port Melbourne visiting Casey Demons, while Collingwood and Darebin are chasing their first wins of the season.

The AFL's commitment to live streaming of the 2024 VFL, VFLW, SANFL and WAFL seasons ensures greater exposure for players and clubs to a national audience, and makes it easier for fans, families and recruiters to watch some of the best state-league prospects as they push for their AFL or AFLW opportunity.

>> Check out the VFL fixture and watch FREE, LIVE streams of every game

>> Check out the VFLW fixture and watch FREE, LIVE streams of every game



Now you can cast all elite state league matches from your phone to your SmartTV via Chromecast or AirPlay, and sit back to watch the action on the big screen.

Smithy's VFL fixture, round three

Friday, April 12

Footscray v Essendon, Marvel Stadium, 4.05pm AEST

Saturday, April 13

Greater Western Sydney v Sandringham, Manuka Oval, 10.05am AEST

Williamstown v Southport, DSV Stadium, 12.05pm AEST

Werribee v Richmond, Avalon Airport Oval, 2.05pm AEST

Port Melbourne v Casey Demons, Kinetic Stadium, 2.05pm AEST

Gold Coast v Box Hill, People First Stadium, 2.30pm AEST

Sunday, April 14

North Melbourne v Brisbane, Arden Street Oval, 1.05pm AEST

Carlton v Collingwood, Ikon Park, 2.05pm AEST

Northern Bullants v Geelong, Genis Steel Oval, 2.05pm AEST

rebel VFL Women's fixture, round four

Saturday, April 13

Western Bulldogs v Essendon, Whitten Oval, 11am AEST

Box Hill v Williamstown, Fenjiu Stadium, 11am AEST

Collingwood v Carlton, Victoria Park, 12pm AEST

Casey Demons v Port Melbourne, Casey Fields, 12.05pm AEST

Greater Western Sydney v Southern Saints, Blacktown ISP, 1pm AEST

Geelong v Darebin Falcons, Central Reserve, Colac, 1pm AEST

Sydney v North Melbourne, Henson Park, 1.05pm AEST

SANFL fixture, round two

Friday, April 12

Norwood v Glenelg, Norwood Oval, 7.40pm ACST

Saturday, April 13

Woodville-West Torrens v North Adelaide, Woodville Oval, 2.30pm ACST

Central District v Adelaide, X Convenience Oval, 2.30pm ACST



Sunday, April 14

West Adelaide v Port Adelaide, Waikerie, 2.10pm ACST

South Adelaide v Sturt, Flinders University Stadium, 2.10pm ACST

WAFL fixture, round three

Saturday, April 13

Peel Thunder v East Perth, Lane Group Stadium, 1.40pm AWST

Subiaco v West Perth, Sullivan Logistics Stadium, 2.10pm AWST

South Fremantle v Claremont, Fremantle Community Bank Oval, 2.10pm AWST

Perth v Swan Districts, Mineral Resources Park, 4.10pm AWST

Sunday, April 14

West Coast v East Fremantle, Mineral Resources Park, 10am AWST