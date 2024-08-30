Every edition of Cal's Q&A. Pictures: AFL Photos

FROM Nick Daicos to Errol Gulden to Harry Sheezel, some of the game's best players have spoken to AFL.com.au's Callum Twomey one-on-one.

Cal has caught up with several of the League's stars in a series which launched last year.

Catch up on every edition of Cal's Q&A below, including those from 2023.

Errol Gulden celebrates a goal for Sydney against Fremantle in R19, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

ERROL Gulden chats with Cal Twomey about his early success, expectations for the future and handling the pressure.

You quickly became a favourite player last year for lots of Swans fans but non-Swans fans and even opposition players. Zak Butters last year in these Q&As mentioned you as a player he enjoyed watching. Did you feel that sentiment grow?

It's a hard question to answer, because the main goal of anyone playing footy isn't necessarily to be liked by people. You just want to be respected and if they respect the way I go about it then it means a lot to me. I go out there and be me and I don't really like putting it on too much, which is how it shows up on the weekend. That's the way I am. To hear blokes like Zak Butters say that is pretty cool.

Jeremy Cameron celebrates a goal during Geelong's clash against Port Adelaide in round 21, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

JEREMY Cameron chats with Cal Twomey about his future and why he wouldn't be bored if he retired today.

Go back to 2020. At what point of that year did you realise you'd be leaving the Giants?

It was a lot later in the season than a lot of people thought. Naturally people think you're exploring early in the year or at some point early in the year, but it wasn't that case for me at all. I was always 'No, no, no' to my manager, who never pushed but said there were options there. It was late in the year and I don't know how much the hub and being locked away with COVID had to do with that. One thing it did show me at that point in time was how important family and people around you are because suddenly I didn't have any of that. You've got your phone and you can contact them that way but I didn't have my partner, Indi, with me and like everyone I wasn't seeing my family. That maybe played on me a bit as well that if I did make the move then mum and dad were only two and a half or three hours away and my sister's only two hours away rather than a big flight. My parents always made the effort to get up as much as they could to Sydney – it wasn't once every six months, it was once a month and that was more so to keep me happy as well.

Nick Daicos in action during Collingwood's clash with Sydney in round one, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

CAL TWOMEY chats with Collingwood young gun Nick Daicos about Grand Final memories, being the hunted and his drive to succeed.

Everyone watching footy thinks about what goes through the mind of the best players. Can you explain your decision-making process when you've got the ball?

It's funny you say that because I'm not too sure what's going on when I've got the ball in my hands. I don't make my mind up with what I'm going to do with the ball until last second a lot of the time. That's a strength of mine and something I think good players can do – they can adapt to what the defence presents. I watch Errol Gulden, Zak Butters and the like and the way they're able to contort the footy and kick across their body late and really open the game up and those aspects to kicking and decision-making really break a game apart.

Harry Sheezel celebrates a goal against Sydney in round 10, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

CAL TWOMEY chats with North Melbourne young gun Harry Sheezel about his record-breaking debut season and future aspirations.

You said before you'd become a long-term goal setter. What's the utopia of your career look like when you look ahead, if you can share some of the things?

Yeah, I'll say some. I want to play as many games as possible, so somewhere around 300 would be nice, at least. If I keep the same passion and perseverance to be the best I can be, which I'm confident I will, then I'll keep working hard on the process and hopefully be playing for a long time. Consistent footy is the main thing. I'm massive on consistency. And the number one is a premiership. That's all I want to do. To do it with this group, from where we're going to come from, and I'm pretty confident we'll get there, would be so special.

'Wouldn't change a thing': Jamarra on No.1, rejecting 'big bucks', taking a stand

Jamarra Ugle-Hagan celebrates a goal during the R19 match between Western Bulldogs and Geelong at GMHBA Stadium on July 20, 2024. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

JAMARRA Ugle-Hagan chats with Cal Twomey, covering expectations, his goalkicking, being a No.1 pick, his stance against racism, stepping away from the club earlier this year, his massive contract call and the aspirations he has for his career.

A little bit after that you signed on for another two years, having been offered some mega long-term deals. Hawthorn and Richmond were keen. How was it weighing that interest up?

I found it challenging with the numbers you get thrown at you as a 22-year-old and looking at that you think 'This could set me up for life and set my family up for the future as well'. But at the end of the day I thought to myself I could have taken the selfish way out and do that, and my manager (Robbie D'Orazio) also could say 'Go the big bucks, I'll get paid more' but he helped me heaps, said 'It's better to stay here' and I said '100 per cent' because they've helped me since I was 15, they've put so much time into me and I wanted to give back to the club. I didn't really have an excuse to leave. Yeah, there was a lot of stuff thrown at me but at the end of the day I'm pretty happy with this family.

Izak Rankine in action during round five, 2024. Picture: AFL Media

IZAK Rankine chats to Cal Twomey about his desire to be the greatest, and the moment he knew he wanted to return to South Australia.

When you were coming through the draft I always thought that Jason Akermanis was the player I recognised in how you played. Who of the current players do you feel has that forward/midfield balance you're looking for?

Shai Bolton is one, Kozzy Pickett has been doing it a bit. Dustin Martin still sticks out as that type of player – he's in the midfield and able to push forward and have dominance on the game and create things out of nothing. I feel I can do that for the team and really get us in there and win the ball and create a bit of spark. That's what we're looking for in the midfield group so they're the players I look at.

Sam Taylor poses for a photo during Greater Western Sydney's official team photo day on February 13, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

SAM TAYLOR chats with Cal Twomey about his health scares and much more.

Since 2022 onwards you've been widely recognised as one of, if not the best, key defender in the game. Is that a mantle you've strived for?

Yeah, definitely. It's an awkward one because I pushed for it a lot a few years ago but now it's more getting back and winning games and winning a premiership. I love pushing myself and trying to get better but at the end of the day there's nothing better than winning games and finals. Those are my best memories of playing AFL.

Jason Horne-Francis poses during the Port Adelaide's 2024 team photo day at Alberton Oval. Picture: AFL Photos

JASON Horne-Francis chats with Cal Twomey about his 'scrambled' start to AFL life, going No.1, mental maturing and much more.

How did you deal with the pressure last year after making the decision to be traded after one year at North?

That's probably a thing I've definitely continued to improve. Even the start of this year, I probably didn't deal with it as well as I am in these past couple of games now. For me it's about learning and seeing what works for me when I get into moments of a slump. I've been talking to Dave (Steventon), our performance mindset coach at the club, and he's been unreal. When you're young you probably take footy for granted and probably think you can just go out there and play but it's a whole different story when you get up to the AFL level. That performance mindset side of playing is really important and I've really knuckled down on that the past couple of weeks. It's put me in good stead.

Zach Merrett celebrates a goal during th match between Essendon and Adelaide at Marvel Stadium in round 17, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

ZACH Merrett chats with Cal Twomey dealing with the club's off-field turmoil, committing to the Bombers, and advice from 'Lethal'

Did you second-guess your free agency call at all?

Not really to be honest. I love the footy club, I have so much respect for the history and I couldn't see myself running around in another jumper. I explored that in due course and did it properly when I was out of contract, as I encourage everyone to do going through that phase. At no point did it turn to moving away from the club. Once I made the decision to stay there was never ever going to be any regrets regardless of success on-field or not. But there was also the challenge of what's next: Who's going to be the new coach? All those doubts you have but it was about getting back to work, making sure my backyard was clean so to speak and leading the team through that adversity.

'Let's prove them wrong': Gun Hawk on doubters, his black book, AA talk

Dylan Moore celebrates a goal during the R5 match between Hawthorn and Gold Coast at People First Stadium on April 13, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

HAWTHORN star Dylan Moore talks to Cal Twomey about turning his career around, what motivates him, the team's form and much more

The start of your career didn't go exactly to plan. You've described it as 'embarrassing'. Why did you feel like that?

I was embarrassed. After three years I'd played 10 games and I felt I was so much better than that. What was embarrassing about it was at the end of my first year I won a Box Hill premiership and started kicking goals in the VFL, won best finals player for Box Hill. I thought the next year I would step up in the AFL and I averaged eight touches in the AFL. I thought 'I'm so much better than this, but am I?' That's when self-doubt started to creep in. In my third year in the hub in 2020 I was playing 12 on 12 scratch matches. I played for GWS in the back pocket, I played for Fremantle. I thought 'This is how I'm going to be remembered, finishing my last year playing for Fremantle in the hub'. I tagged Caleb Daniel in my second game that year and he got two Brownlow votes. It was embarrassing. My football dream could be crushed and it would all be for nothing.

'Still best mates': King on life away from Max, finals hopes, Coleman race

Ben King celebrates a goal during Gold Coast's clash with the Western Bulldogs in round two, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

GOLD Coast forward Ben King chats to Cal Twomey about how he's forging his own path, his return from a knee reconstruction and much more.

Who are the key forwards you look at around the competition and even grew up idolising?

There's a lot who I've watched over the years and tried to take bits from. At the moment the guys who I look to and watch their vision includes both Curnow and (Harry) McKay and how they work together. They both have different strengths but are really dynamic with their movement and they launch at the ball really well which gives me a good crack at marking it. Nick Larkey's movement is really good as well, he's got sharp feet and can always find space on tough opponents. He's one I watch a fair bit of as well. Jesse Hogan is another – he'd be one of the smartest key forwards and his footwork, body work and timing are all things I watch.

Cal's Q&A in 2023

Christian Petracca at Melbourne training on March 17, 2023 ahead of the Demons' round one game. Picture: AFL Photos

CHRISTIAN Petracca is one of the game's biggest superstars with a sparkling CV that includes a premiership, Norm Smith Medal, best and fairest and three All-Australian jumpers. But he wants more.

You were a part of our first Going Places series in 2014, where we tracked yourself, Paddy McCartin, Lachie Weller and Jarrod Pickett through your 2014 draft year. What do you remember about that?

I remember going to the basketball court at Prahran and we were shooting some hoops and talking about my journey. We spoke a little bit about the pick one and two stuff through the year and how the pressure was on that. There was a bit about my family background and where I'm from and the impact they've had on me. And I also remember we were out at Eastern Ranges one night being mic'd up at training which is pretty funny.

Hugh McCluggage celebrates a goal for Brisbane against Essendon in 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

HUGH McCluggage's place among the AFL's best is assured but Brisbane's new vice-captain is only looking to get better.

We went to America for the AFL Academy in your draft year back in 2016 and I can't remember you saying too much on that trip.

That was actually my first trip with the Academy and coming from a smaller town and not knowing too many of the boys was pretty daunting. In hindsight I wish I had have come out of my shell a little bit earlier but it's easy to say now that you're looking back. I remember Mick Ablett, who was a coach then, telling me I needed to come out of my shell and give people a little bit more because he thought I had a bit to offer. Little pieces of advice like that along the way have helped to shape who I am now.

Sam Walsh ahead of Carlton's clash with Port Adelaide in round 18, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Are you glad you went No.1?

I wouldn't change anything. There always is a fair bit of talk around No.1 as there is this year, and I didn't have the hype that Harley (Reid) is getting, but there is a lens on it. No matter what club I went to I wanted to come in and earn the respect of the boys, make some really good friendships and then get some really good success. You slowly forget being the No.1 pick when you walk into the doors of a footy club because it doesn't really matter too much. With No.1 you are probably always coming into a club that is down the lower end so I'd love to be a part of the build from hard times. Hopefully we're on that path.

'It's going to be a long journey': Parish on Brad's 'fizz' and Bombers career

Essendon midfielder Darcy Parish. Picture: AFL Photos

ESSENDON's star midfielder Darcy Parish sat down with Cal to discuss the Bombers under Brad Scott, his rise at the club and whether he's still much help on his family's farm.

Everyone knows you grew up on the farm – which I know you blame me for after we did a video of you pre-draft shearing sheep with your dad. When's the last time you had the clippers out?

Probably in that clip! Grace actually put it on the other day and it was bloody funny reflecting on it. We've obviously got a great relationship me and you and looking back on the stories and that film we did, I've copped a bit of hate for it because the boys don't think I've ever been back on the farm since. I reckon my dad was tearing up a little bit re-watching the video. He doesn't do that much – he was a sob at the wedding – but it's weird how the years have flown by. I was just a country kid playing footy and now I'm living up in the big smoke doing my dream.

Zak Butters celebrates a goal for Port Adelaide. Picture: AFL Photos

ZAK Butters has been a star on the rise in Port Adelaide's line-up since he arrived at the club as an early pick in 2018.

You've never been afraid of throwing yourself into things despite your size. Where does that come from?

I think from my local club. Growing up in Darley, I was around the senior club pretty much since I was 11 or 12 running water or whatever I could do. The culture of the footy club back home was there – we didn't have heaps, nothing pretty, but we tried and it had a great community vibe and everyone always bought in and that was our thing. Seeing them have success doing that was how I was brought up and playing in a flag with them, a lot of hard-working people who dedicated time to the footy club, was unbelievable. Darley always classed themselves as being a blue-collar club and it wasn't too dissimilar from when I came to Port, with a similar kind of vibe. We don't have it all but it's a community club and everyone comes here and gets to work to get better.

Josh Rachele in action during the Showdown in round three, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

HE HAS the Rocky tune and the rock star moves and Josh Rachele has plenty more up his sleeve.

You've always been a big celebrator, it's not new just because you're in the AFL. Do you think we're seeing more of players showing their personalities?

It's definitely a trend. In sports like basketball and NFL they're really big celebrators, but I don't think it's ever been a big thing in footy until the past five or 10 years. Before then it was always about getting back to the person who gave you the ball and 'Tex' (Taylor Walker) is always reminding me to do that. [But] if I was Darcy Fogarty on the weekend I reckon I'd be turning straight to the crowd! I feel like a lot of us young boys are embracing it and it's not just a thing to have all eyes on you, it gets everyone else up and going. It's similar to what Tom Papley does when he kicks his goal and he has his arm going around in the air, it creates excitement in your team.

GWS star Josh Kelly ahead of the Giants' round three clash with Carlton. Picture: AFL Photos

JOSH Kelly has stayed at the Giants as others have left. He tells Cal Twomey why, and much more.

The first interview we did was in 2012 when you were 17 and a chance to be in the GWS 'mini draft' at that point when other clubs could have picked you a year before your draft. Do you ever think about how it would have altered your footy future?

Not as much with that year. I remember the mini draft and it always felt pretty set that it was going to be Jack (Martin) and Jesse (Hogan). My name might've been chucked in there for a bit of conversation at the time. But the next year with the draft that's when things changed a bit and I wasn't certain where I was going to go. In the lead-up the Giants traded up and got into pick No.2 and pretty quickly the word was that they'd take me. It changed a bit for me but all along the way I was excited about the journey and opportunity. I'd never really planned about where I'd be, I just wanted to play AFL football. That's been my mindset all along.

New Port Adelaide leaders Zak Butters and Connor Rozee in December 2023. Picture: PAFC/Matthew Sampson

You have become synonymous with each other since both joining Port at the 2018 draft. What are your first memories of one another?

Zak Butters: I first heard of him at the under-16 championships when he won the competition medal up here on the Gold Coast. I was saying to the boys the other day at that age he was probably the best player I'd seen play live. He was pretty dynamic in that series and from back then I thought 'This guy's a freak'. I was lucky enough to be drafted with him and on draft night we didn't know each other, we'd never spoken to each other. We hit it off pretty well and we're both easy going and love all our sports, like golf, and love competing. It's been a pretty easy friendship.

Connor Rozee: He was a bit of a larrikin when we first met and he hasn't changed much. He keeps me on my toes a fair bit. We lived around the corner from each other for three or four years so we've been close ever since we got to the footy club and we've got a broader group of seven or eight of us who are pretty close. It's exciting that we're able to take this next step together.

Will Day celebrates a goal during Hawthorn's clash with the Western Bulldogs in round seven, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

WILL Day is emerging as a star of the AFL in front of our eyes. He is on a sharp rise as one of the most exciting midfielders in the game and will be a key part of Hawthorn's build under Sam Mitchell.

Whose idea was the move into the midfield – you or Sam?

It was pretty conversational. Early in my career when we both knew that half-back was the better spot to begin with there was a few comments here and there [about playing midfield]. He came to me and had a bit of a chat to get in there last year and I played one or two games there. In my exit meeting last year we had a good chat and we said I'd do my pre-season there and if it goes alright I'll stay there but if not I knew I could go back to half-back.

Bailey Smith after the Western Bulldogs' win over GWS in round eight, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

BAILEY Smith quickly became one of footy's most recognisable faces at the start of his career as a young star on the rise for the Western Bulldogs.

2021 was your big coming of age season, which exploded in the finals. Take me to the ice in the veins moment.

The finals was a very fun period. It's a bit of a blur and there was some adversity with the COVID restrictions but looking back it was one of the most fun journeys I'll experience with the side we had. Those finals against Brisbane and Port Adelaide were a bit of a blur. It was crazy. I didn't pay attention to it blowing up in the media with our finals run and then a bit of my own form because we were out of the Melbourne bubble and tucked away which was good in a sense because you didn't feel the pressure or expectation. Against the Dees you always look back on the Grand Final and kick yourself and think 'Could I have done more?' but it's something for this group to leverage off and it has helped us mature and understand what it takes to go all the way, as much as it hurts.

Caleb Serong ahead of Fremantle's clash with Hawthorn in round eight, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

AS FREMANTLE'S co-vice-captain this season, Caleb Serong is in a new role. But the gun midfielder and Rising Star winner has also taken a new mindset into his fourth AFL season.

Your end to the 2022 season was phenomenal, particularly that final against the Western Bulldogs. How do you try to approach big games?

The beauty about the finals games I played in was the focus on the contest in tight and there are probably more contests in finals. It was almost a simplified version of footy with that tough, hard brand. I'd like to think I can succeed in those games so I didn't really approach it too differently. I get really excited by the opportunity we have in front of big crowds, great opposition and the challenge. I love the individual and team battles and as a midfield group we love testing ourselves against the best.

Oscar Allen celebrates a goal in West Coast's clash with Melbourne in round four, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

OSCAR Allen tells Cal Twomey about being dubbed a 'future skipper', his near Grand Final experience and why he has a teammate in the gun.

You got to the Eagles at pick 21 in the draft after winning the Larke Medal. Where did you think you were headed?

I came into the year not really thinking I was going to be drafted. I was pretty unknown and then put together a relatively strong campaign and in the end thought I was potentially a chance to go a little bit earlier. I grew up a West Coast fan so when they picked Jarrod Brander I thought 'Oh well, I guess I don't support West Coast anymore'. I did think Sydney was going to pick me with the next pick but I managed to keep getting passed on and then the Eagles picked me. I was on the same table as Aaron Naughton as we played 18s together. At the start of the second round his old man gave me a pat on the shoulder and said 'It's going to be alright, mate' which at the time probably wasn't what I wanted to hear but it's all worked out. I've lived in Perth my whole life and I'm very grateful to play for the team I grew up supporting.

Gryan Miers ahead of Geelong's clash with Port Adelaide in round 21, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Early doors people probably thought of you as a bit of a cult hero with the hair and kicking style. Lots of cult heroes fade out. How determined were you to show that you were in it for the long haul?

I've always been really determined to have a good AFL career and not just have moments. That's probably the motivation of this year. I got the team success last year and I didn't want to just have my career based on that one game or one year, I wanted to back it up and show that I'm a good footy player and a hard worker. I've always aimed as high as I can so getting to 100 games was ticking a box and I want to play well as often as I can.

Sydney co-captain Callum Mills leads his side out against West Coast in round 15, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Before you were drafted everyone saw you as a future captain of the Swans. Did you recognise that and how did that shape you?

Not really. I kind of had the blinkers on when I was younger. I was hard on myself and that's how I got better and I probably did that too much to others and I didn't understand differences between players and lacked empathy sometimes in driving standards. That's something that I've really worked on and Horse has been unbelievable with me at that. My strength is obviously driving standards and being tough on where we go but to add that softening on the outside is something I've had to work on and Horse has been really good with me for that.

Gold Coast celebrates a Matt Rowell goal during its clash against West Coast in round nine, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

You've always been a bit of a 'Mr Football' in terms of your passion for the game. How has that developed since you actually entered the AFL level?

I still love the game as much as I did when I was a junior. I still have that real passion for the game and every time I run out it's my favourite thing to do. I probably don't watch as much footy as I used to. When I was little I used to watch every game every weekend. Now that it's a full-time job it does take up a lot of time so away from the club I probably try to do other things and take my mind off it at times otherwise it can get pretty consuming. That's probably the one thing that's changed since being a junior.

'I just want to be authentic': Top Roo on captaincy, expectations and Clarko

Luke McDonald is interviewed by Callum Twomey in 'Cal's Q&A'. Picture: AFL Media

LUKE McDonald entered the next phase of North Melbourne as its new co-captain alongside Jy Simpkin. But it wasn't always heading that way for the lifelong Kangaroo.

I remember you saying before you got drafted that you were eyeing off 156 games because it was one more than your dad Donald played. You did that late last year. Did he shout you dinner?

It is funny. All I ever wanted to do was play one game but then once you do that, you want 100 to get your name on the locker. But the No.25 has always been looking at me with Donald McDonald's 155 games there so to get to 156 games was a good moment. We always do laugh about it – I say surely I can sit at the head of the table but now he says I have to catch him in how many goals he's kicked. He's kicked about 165 goals and I'm about 150 off that so I don't know if I'll be catching that. Mum and Dad have been massive for me. All you ever want to do is make your parents proud and I want to keep building the McDonald legacy at North Melbourne. He told me this year he was going to stop coaching Old Scotch so he could watch me play more but then about a month later he took the job at Old Trinity. My family are big footy nuffies, except for my wife, who comes from New South Wales.

