CARLTON and Sydney are heavily favoured to get the four points this weekend, but one of our tipsters is going against the grain in both games.

Never one to shy away, Kane Cornes is the only one to select Geelong and Greater Western Sydney to upset the apple cart in their respective matches.

Brisbane is expected to beat Port Adelaide away from home and continue its mid-season revival, but there's no love for North Melbourne, West Coast and Gold Coast in their away games.

DAMIAN BARRETT

Carlton - four points
Brisbane
Sydney
Melbourne
Essendon
Fremantle

Last week: 4
Total: 82

CALLUM TWOMEY

Carlton - 8 points
Port Adelaide
Sydney
Melbourne
Essendon
Fremantle

Last week: 3
Total: 79

SARAH BLACK

Carlton - 14 points
Brisbane
Sydney
Melbourne
Essendon
Fremantle

Last week: 4
Total: 78

SARAH OLLE

Carlton - 21 points
Brisbane
Sydney
Melbourne
Essendon
Fremantle

Last week: 4
Total: 78

MICHAEL WHITING

Carlton - 16 points
Brisbane
Sydney
Melbourne
Essendon
Fremantle

Last week: 6
Total: 78

KANE CORNES

Geelong - nine points
Brisbane
Greater Western Sydney
Melbourne
Essendon
Fremantle

Last week: 5
Total: 77

JOSH GABELICH

Carlton - 22 points
Port Adelaide
Sydney
Melbourne
Essendon
Fremantle

Last week: 4
Total: 76

MATTHEW LLOYD

Carlton - 14 points
Brisbane
Sydney
Melbourne
Essendon
Fremantle

Last week: 5
Total: 76

NAT EDWARDS

Carlton - 22 points
Port Adelaide
Sydney
Melbourne
Essendon
Fremantle

Last week: 5
Total: 75

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Carlton - 19 points
Brisbane
Sydney
Melbourne
Essendon
Fremantle

Last week: 5
Total: 72

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Carlton - 12 points
Brisbane
Sydney
Melbourne
Essendon
Fremantle

Last week: 3
Total: 71

TOTALS

Carlton 10-1 Geelong
Port Adelaide 3-8 Brisbane
Greater Western Sydney 1-10 Sydney
Melbourne 11-0 North Melbourne
Essendon 11-0 West Coast
Fremantle 11-0 Gold Coast

Byes: Adelaide, Collingwood, Western Bulldogs, Hawthorn, St Kilda, Richmond