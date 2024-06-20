Get your tips in: Our experts help find you a winner. Picture: AFL Media

CARLTON and Sydney are heavily favoured to get the four points this weekend, but one of our tipsters is going against the grain in both games.

Never one to shy away, Kane Cornes is the only one to select Geelong and Greater Western Sydney to upset the apple cart in their respective matches.

>> Win $25,000 in the official AFL Tipping comp! Sign up NOW

Brisbane is expected to beat Port Adelaide away from home and continue its mid-season revival, but there's no love for North Melbourne, West Coast and Gold Coast in their away games.

Check out all the R15 tips below, and don't forget to make your own call via the Official AFL Tipping App or, thanks to crypto.com, simply tap here and register your tips. The Official AFL Tipping App is free in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

DAMIAN BARRETT

Carlton - four points

Brisbane

Sydney

Melbourne

Essendon

Fremantle

Last week: 4

Total: 82

CALLUM TWOMEY

Carlton - 8 points

Port Adelaide

Sydney

Melbourne

Essendon

Fremantle

Last week: 3

Total: 79

SARAH BLACK

Carlton - 14 points

Brisbane

Sydney

Melbourne

Essendon

Fremantle

Last week: 4

Total: 78

SARAH OLLE

Carlton - 21 points

Brisbane

Sydney

Melbourne

Essendon

Fremantle

Last week: 4

Total: 78

MICHAEL WHITING

Carlton - 16 points

Brisbane

Sydney

Melbourne

Essendon

Fremantle

Last week: 6

Total: 78

KANE CORNES

Geelong - nine points

Brisbane

Greater Western Sydney

Melbourne

Essendon

Fremantle

Last week: 5

Total: 77

JOSH GABELICH

Carlton - 22 points

Port Adelaide

Sydney

Melbourne

Essendon

Fremantle

Last week: 4

Total: 76

MATTHEW LLOYD

Carlton - 14 points

Brisbane

Sydney

Melbourne

Essendon

Fremantle

Last week: 5

Total: 76

NAT EDWARDS

Carlton - 22 points

Port Adelaide

Sydney

Melbourne

Essendon

Fremantle

Last week: 5

Total: 75

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Carlton - 19 points

Brisbane

Sydney

Melbourne

Essendon

Fremantle

Last week: 5

Total: 72

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Carlton - 12 points

Brisbane

Sydney

Melbourne

Essendon

Fremantle

Last week: 3

Total: 71

TOTALS

Carlton 10-1 Geelong

Port Adelaide 3-8 Brisbane

Greater Western Sydney 1-10 Sydney

Melbourne 11-0 North Melbourne

Essendon 11-0 West Coast

Fremantle 11-0 Gold Coast

Byes: Adelaide, Collingwood, Western Bulldogs, Hawthorn, St Kilda, Richmond