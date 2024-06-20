CARLTON and Sydney are heavily favoured to get the four points this weekend, but one of our tipsters is going against the grain in both games.
Never one to shy away, Kane Cornes is the only one to select Geelong and Greater Western Sydney to upset the apple cart in their respective matches.
Brisbane is expected to beat Port Adelaide away from home and continue its mid-season revival, but there's no love for North Melbourne, West Coast and Gold Coast in their away games.
Check out all the R15 tips below, and don't forget to make your own call via the Official AFL Tipping App.
DAMIAN BARRETT
Carlton - four points
Brisbane
Sydney
Melbourne
Essendon
Fremantle
Last week: 4
Total: 82
CALLUM TWOMEY
Carlton - 8 points
Port Adelaide
Sydney
Melbourne
Essendon
Fremantle
Last week: 3
Total: 79
SARAH BLACK
Carlton - 14 points
Brisbane
Sydney
Melbourne
Essendon
Fremantle
Last week: 4
Total: 78
SARAH OLLE
Carlton - 21 points
Brisbane
Sydney
Melbourne
Essendon
Fremantle
Last week: 4
Total: 78
MICHAEL WHITING
Carlton - 16 points
Brisbane
Sydney
Melbourne
Essendon
Fremantle
Last week: 6
Total: 78
KANE CORNES
Geelong - nine points
Brisbane
Greater Western Sydney
Melbourne
Essendon
Fremantle
Last week: 5
Total: 77
JOSH GABELICH
Carlton - 22 points
Port Adelaide
Sydney
Melbourne
Essendon
Fremantle
Last week: 4
Total: 76
MATTHEW LLOYD
Carlton - 14 points
Brisbane
Sydney
Melbourne
Essendon
Fremantle
Last week: 5
Total: 76
NAT EDWARDS
Carlton - 22 points
Port Adelaide
Sydney
Melbourne
Essendon
Fremantle
Last week: 5
Total: 75
RILEY BEVERIDGE
Carlton - 19 points
Brisbane
Sydney
Melbourne
Essendon
Fremantle
Last week: 5
Total: 72
NATHAN SCHMOOK
Carlton - 12 points
Brisbane
Sydney
Melbourne
Essendon
Fremantle
Last week: 3
Total: 71
TOTALS
Carlton 10-1 Geelong
Port Adelaide 3-8 Brisbane
Greater Western Sydney 1-10 Sydney
Melbourne 11-0 North Melbourne
Essendon 11-0 West Coast
Fremantle 11-0 Gold Coast
Byes: Adelaide, Collingwood, Western Bulldogs, Hawthorn, St Kilda, Richmond