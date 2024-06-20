SET SHOT kicking across the AFL is trending at a seven-year high as Carlton sets the standard and utilises the sharp kicking of its key forwards to drive into premiership contention.
But while the competition collectively is kicking straighter than previous seasons, there is a gulf between the best and worst as Port Adelaide, Richmond and West Coast convert at less than 50 per cent.
The Blues are the trendsetters with a League-high conversion of 62.7 per cent as their forwards, led by Coleman Medal leader Charlie Curnow, repeatedly put themselves in easier positions to capitalise on set shots.
Their overall shot at goal accuracy, including opportunities in general play, ranks No.3 in the AFL (53.6 per cent), behind North Melbourne (55.6) and Sydney (54.5).
The Kangaroos, who benefit from the accurate kicking of star forward Nick Larkey, are the surprise in the top bracket of the set shot rankings, with their opportunities typically coming from more difficult positions.
Alastair Clarkson's team has an expected set shot accuracy of 55.3 per cent – a prediction based on the position of their opportunities – but has outperformed that by an AFL-high 6.6 per cent.
Port Adelaide, meanwhile, finds itself with the lowest set shot accuracy in the AFL because of its inability to capitalise on opportunities it should convert, falling an AFL-worst 5.5 per cent under its expected conversion rate.
Best set shot accuracy, 2024
|
|
Goals
|
Behinds
|
Missed Shots
|
Set Shot Accuracy
|
Carlton
|
116
|
51
|
18
|
62.7%
|
North Melbourne
|
86
|
38
|
15
|
61.9%
|
Adelaide
|
96
|
45
|
21
|
59.3%
|
Western Bulldogs
|
121
|
61
|
25
|
58.5%
|
Sydney
|
109
|
64
|
18
|
57.1%
|
Geelong
|
102
|
51
|
26
|
57.0%
|
Collingwood
|
99
|
55
|
22
|
56.3%
|
Fremantle
|
97
|
56
|
20
|
56.1%
|
Gold Coast
|
96
|
53
|
24
|
55.5%
|
GWS
|
100
|
56
|
26
|
54.9%
|
St Kilda
|
88
|
55
|
25
|
52.4%
|
Essendon
|
93
|
60
|
25
|
52.2%
|
Hawthorn
|
103
|
65
|
32
|
51.5%
|
Brisbane
|
90
|
63
|
25
|
50.6%
|
Melbourne
|
80
|
59
|
20
|
50.3%
|
West Coast
|
80
|
62
|
20
|
49.4%
|
Richmond
|
67
|
55
|
21
|
46.9%
|
Port Adelaide
|
90
|
78
|
31
|
45.2%
Of the top 50 players in the AFL for set shots taken, Curnow ranks No.10 for accuracy (65 per cent) while lining up for more set shots than any other player in the top 10 (43).
The most accurate among the top 50 players for set shots taken is Geelong small forward Tyson Stengle, whose excellent kicking has him tracking towards another 50-goal season after a career-high of 53 in 2022.
The excellent kicking of Fremantle key forward Josh Treacy deserted him against the Western Bulldogs in costly moments, but the 21-year-old remains an accurate kick statistically this season as he leads the Dockers with 26 goals.
Having built a reputation as one of the most accurate set shot kicks to enter the AFL, young sidekick Jye Amiss has struggled this season and is converting at 42 per cent. All-Australian pair Charlie Cameron (20 per cent) and Toby Greene (28 per cent) are also well down through the first 14 rounds.
Best set shots, 2024
|
Player
|
Set Shots
|
Accuracy
|
Tyson Stengle
|
19
|
74%
|
Josh Treacy
|
32
|
72%
|
Darcy Fogarty
|
27
|
70%
|
Mabior Chol
|
26
|
69%
|
Joel Amartey
|
38
|
68%
|
Jacob van Rooyen
|
19
|
68%
|
Aaron Naughton
|
22
|
68%
|
Oliver Henry
|
26
|
65%
|
Bobby Hill
|
23
|
65%
|
Charlie Curnow
|
43
|
65%
Champion Data has recorded set shot accuracy since 2013, with this year's rate of 54.3 per cent the highest to this point of the season since 2016 (54.4) and the third-best result on record through 14 rounds.
There is a trend for accuracy to drop for a period through the winter months before spiking again in the run to finals. The 2016 record of 54.6 per cent across a season is in reach, however, if teams are good enough.
|
Set Shot Accuracy by Season
|
Year
|
Season
|
At R14
|
2024
|
54.3%
|
|
2023
|
53.0%
|
53.4%
|
2022
|
53.4%
|
54.2%
|
2021
|
52.4%
|
53.5%
|
2020
|
52.0%
|
52.4%
|
2019
|
51.7%
|
51.2%