The Blues lead the way this season in front of the sticks, but one top-four hopeful is among the worst converters in the AFL

Josh Treacy celebrates a goal during Fremantle's clash with the Western Bulldogs in round 14, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

SET SHOT kicking across the AFL is trending at a seven-year high as Carlton sets the standard and utilises the sharp kicking of its key forwards to drive into premiership contention.

But while the competition collectively is kicking straighter than previous seasons, there is a gulf between the best and worst as Port Adelaide, Richmond and West Coast convert at less than 50 per cent.

The Blues are the trendsetters with a League-high conversion of 62.7 per cent as their forwards, led by Coleman Medal leader Charlie Curnow, repeatedly put themselves in easier positions to capitalise on set shots.

Their overall shot at goal accuracy, including opportunities in general play, ranks No.3 in the AFL (53.6 per cent), behind North Melbourne (55.6) and Sydney (54.5).

The Kangaroos, who benefit from the accurate kicking of star forward Nick Larkey, are the surprise in the top bracket of the set shot rankings, with their opportunities typically coming from more difficult positions.

Alastair Clarkson's team has an expected set shot accuracy of 55.3 per cent – a prediction based on the position of their opportunities – but has outperformed that by an AFL-high 6.6 per cent.

Port Adelaide, meanwhile, finds itself with the lowest set shot accuracy in the AFL because of its inability to capitalise on opportunities it should convert, falling an AFL-worst 5.5 per cent under its expected conversion rate.

Best set shot accuracy, 2024

Goals Behinds Missed Shots Set Shot Accuracy Carlton 116 51 18 62.7% North Melbourne 86 38 15 61.9% Adelaide 96 45 21 59.3% Western Bulldogs 121 61 25 58.5% Sydney 109 64 18 57.1% Geelong 102 51 26 57.0% Collingwood 99 55 22 56.3% Fremantle 97 56 20 56.1% Gold Coast 96 53 24 55.5% GWS 100 56 26 54.9% St Kilda 88 55 25 52.4% Essendon 93 60 25 52.2% Hawthorn 103 65 32 51.5% Brisbane 90 63 25 50.6% Melbourne 80 59 20 50.3% West Coast 80 62 20 49.4% Richmond 67 55 21 46.9% Port Adelaide 90 78 31 45.2%

Of the top 50 players in the AFL for set shots taken, Curnow ranks No.10 for accuracy (65 per cent) while lining up for more set shots than any other player in the top 10 (43).

The most accurate among the top 50 players for set shots taken is Geelong small forward Tyson Stengle, whose excellent kicking has him tracking towards another 50-goal season after a career-high of 53 in 2022.

Tyson Stengle kicks for goal during the R13 match between Geelong and Sydney at the SCG on June 9, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

The excellent kicking of Fremantle key forward Josh Treacy deserted him against the Western Bulldogs in costly moments, but the 21-year-old remains an accurate kick statistically this season as he leads the Dockers with 26 goals.

Having built a reputation as one of the most accurate set shot kicks to enter the AFL, young sidekick Jye Amiss has struggled this season and is converting at 42 per cent. All-Australian pair Charlie Cameron (20 per cent) and Toby Greene (28 per cent) are also well down through the first 14 rounds.

Best set shots, 2024

Player Set Shots Accuracy Tyson Stengle 19 74% Josh Treacy 32 72% Darcy Fogarty 27 70% Mabior Chol 26 69% Joel Amartey 38 68% Jacob van Rooyen 19 68% Aaron Naughton 22 68% Oliver Henry 26 65% Bobby Hill 23 65% Charlie Curnow 43 65%

Champion Data has recorded set shot accuracy since 2013, with this year's rate of 54.3 per cent the highest to this point of the season since 2016 (54.4) and the third-best result on record through 14 rounds.

There is a trend for accuracy to drop for a period through the winter months before spiking again in the run to finals. The 2016 record of 54.6 per cent across a season is in reach, however, if teams are good enough.