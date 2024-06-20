Josh Treacy celebrates a goal during Fremantle's clash with the Western Bulldogs in round 14, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

SET SHOT kicking across the AFL is trending at a seven-year high as Carlton sets the standard and utilises the sharp kicking of its key forwards to drive into premiership contention. 

But while the competition collectively is kicking straighter than previous seasons, there is a gulf between the best and worst as Port Adelaide, Richmond and West Coast convert at less than 50 per cent.

The Blues are the trendsetters with a League-high conversion of 62.7 per cent as their forwards, led by Coleman Medal leader Charlie Curnow, repeatedly put themselves in easier positions to capitalise on set shots. 

Their overall shot at goal accuracy, including opportunities in general play, ranks No.3 in the AFL (53.6 per cent), behind North Melbourne (55.6) and Sydney (54.5). 

The Kangaroos, who benefit from the accurate kicking of star forward Nick Larkey, are the surprise in the top bracket of the set shot rankings, with their opportunities typically coming from more difficult positions. 

Alastair Clarkson's team has an expected set shot accuracy of 55.3 per cent – a prediction based on the position of their opportunities – but has outperformed that by an AFL-high 6.6 per cent. 

Port Adelaide, meanwhile, finds itself with the lowest set shot accuracy in the AFL because of its inability to capitalise on opportunities it should convert, falling an AFL-worst 5.5 per cent under its expected conversion rate. 

Best set shot accuracy, 2024

 

Goals

Behinds

Missed Shots

Set Shot Accuracy

Carlton

116

51

18

62.7%

North Melbourne

86

38

15

61.9%

Adelaide

96

45

21

59.3%

Western Bulldogs

121

61

25

58.5%

Sydney

109

64

18

57.1%

Geelong

102

51

26

57.0%

Collingwood

99

55

22

56.3%

Fremantle

97

56

20

56.1%

Gold Coast

96

53

24

55.5%

GWS

100

56

26

54.9%

St Kilda

88

55

25

52.4%

Essendon

93

60

25

52.2%

Hawthorn

103

65

32

51.5%

Brisbane

90

63

25

50.6%

Melbourne

80

59

20

50.3%

West Coast

80

62

20

49.4%

Richmond

67

55

21

46.9%

Port Adelaide

90

78

31

45.2%
           

Of the top 50 players in the AFL for set shots taken, Curnow ranks No.10 for accuracy (65 per cent) while lining up for more set shots than any other player in the top 10 (43). 

The most accurate among the top 50 players for set shots taken is Geelong small forward Tyson Stengle, whose excellent kicking has him tracking towards another 50-goal season after a career-high of 53 in 2022. 

Tyson Stengle kicks for goal during the R13 match between Geelong and Sydney at the SCG on June 9, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

The excellent kicking of Fremantle key forward Josh Treacy deserted him against the Western Bulldogs in costly moments, but the 21-year-old remains an accurate kick statistically this season as he leads the Dockers with 26 goals.

Having built a reputation as one of the most accurate set shot kicks to enter the AFL, young sidekick Jye Amiss has struggled this season and is converting at 42 per cent. All-Australian pair Charlie Cameron (20 per cent) and Toby Greene (28 per cent) are also well down through the first 14 rounds.  

Best set shots, 2024

Player

Set Shots

Accuracy

Tyson Stengle

19

74%

Josh Treacy

32

72%

Darcy Fogarty

27

70%

Mabior Chol

26

69%

Joel Amartey

38

68%

Jacob van Rooyen

19

68%

Aaron Naughton

22

68%

Oliver Henry

26

65%

Bobby Hill

23

65%

Charlie Curnow

43

65%

Champion Data has recorded set shot accuracy since 2013, with this year's rate of 54.3 per cent the highest to this point of the season since 2016 (54.4) and the third-best result on record through 14 rounds.

There is a trend for accuracy to drop for a period through the winter months before spiking again in the run to finals. The 2016 record of 54.6 per cent across a season is in reach, however, if teams are good enough. 

Set Shot Accuracy by Season

Year

Season

At R14

2024

54.3%

 

2023

53.0%

53.4%

2022

53.4%

54.2%

2021

52.4%

53.5%

2020

52.0%

52.4%

2019

51.7%

51.2%