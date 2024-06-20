Queensland will take on Tasmania in both men's and women's games this Saturday

Andrew Phillips during Essendon's clash with Carlton in round 13, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

JOURNEYMAN ruck Andrew Phillips will run out for Tasmania against Queensland on Saturday, headlining a host of former AFL and AFLW players to contest state games at Gold Coast's Bond University.

Phillips retired from the AFL to return to his home state at the end of 2023, following 82 games across 12 seasons for three clubs.

The former Greater Western Sydney, Carlton and Essendon ruckman will be flanked by former Hawthorn midfielder Kieran Lovell, while Sam Siggins – who was once listed by Adelaide – is also in the Tasmanian team coached by Aaron Cornelius.

They will be attempting to make it back-to-back wins against a Queensland outfit brimming with former Brisbane players, all of which graduated through the club's Academy.

Jono Freeman, who kicked four goals for the Lions in an upset win over Collingwood at the MCG a decade ago, and Matt Hammelmann will lead a potent forward line for the Leigh Harding-coached team.

Jonathan Freeman celebrates Brisbane's win over Collingwood in 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Liam Dawson played 18 games for the Lions and is also in Queensland's 22, along with former Gold Coast Sun Aiden Fyfe.

The women's representative match is just as loaded.

The home team is coached by current Sun Jamie Stanton and includes Arianna Clarke, Emma Pittman, Tahlia Meyer and Kaylee Kimber, who all have experience at the top level.

The Tasmanian team includes Chloe Haines, who played a game for North Melbourne in 2019, along with her twin Libby and Perri King, who were also listed Kangaroos.

Both matches will be livestreamed on AFL Queensland's official YouTube on Saturday (June 22), with the women's match at 11am and the men's at 1:15pm.