Connor Rozee leads the Power off the field after their heavy loss to Brisbane in round 15, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Josh Gabelich join all the dots on football's big issues.

>> START LISTENING NOW

- A clear 'second seed' emerges behind runaway Swans

- Alarm bells at Power after thrashing at 20-year flag reunion

- The team who's mimicking Carlton and GWS' 2023 surge

- Hawkins injury another blow to fading Cats

- Steven May named, shamed and pays the price for staging

Don't miss a minute! Subscribe to AFL Daily NOW at Spotify, Apple Podcasts or Google.