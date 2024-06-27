Our footy experts have made the call on round 16

THE BYE rounds are done and dusted and which means we're back to a full slate of nine games this weekend.

Damian Barrett sits on 88 points and holds a four-game buffer on the chasing pack, with Sarah Black, Sarah Olle, Callum Twomey and Michael Whiting all on 84.

Former Power great Kane Cornes is one of only two tipsters to back St Kilda to defeat Port Adelaide, while there's differing opinions on West Coast's chances against an in-form Hawthorn.

The vast majority of our tipsters are picking the Magpies to bring an end to Gold Coast's winning run at home, while Brisbane, Western Bulldogs, Sydney and GWS are unanimous favourites to win.

DAMIAN BARRETT

Brisbane - 32 points

Western Bulldogs

Sydney

Collingwood

Greater Western Sydney

Geelong

Port Adelaide

Carlton

West Coast

Last week: 6

Total: 88

SARAH BLACK

Brisbane - 17 points

Western Bulldogs

Sydney

Collingwood

Greater Western Sydney

Essendon

Port Adelaide

Carlton

West Coast

Last week: 6

Total: 84

SARAH OLLE

Brisbane - 24 points

Western Bulldogs

Sydney

Collingwood

Greater Western Sydney

Essendon

Port Adelaide

Carlton

West Coast

Last week: 6

Total: 84

CALLUM TWOMEY

Brisbane - 32 points

Western Bulldogs

Sydney

Collingwood

Greater Western Sydney

Essendon

Port Adelaide

Carlton

Hawthorn

Last week: 5

Total: 84

MICHAEL WHITING

Brisbane - 31 points

Western Bulldogs

Sydney

Collingwood

Greater Western Sydney

Essendon

St Kilda

Carlton

Hawthorn

Last week: 6

Total: 84

JOSH GABELICH

Brisbane - 22 points

Western Bulldogs

Sydney

Collingwood

Greater Western Sydney

Essendon

Port Adelaide

Carlton

Hawthorn

Last week: 6

Total: 82

MATTHEW LLOYD

Brisbane - 30 points

Western Bulldogs

Sydney

Collingwood

Greater Western Sydney

Essendon

Port Adelaide

Carlton

Hawthorn

Last week: 6

Total: 82

KANE CORNES

Brisbane - 25 points

Western Bulldogs

Sydney

Gold Coast

Greater Western Sydney

Essendon

St Kilda

Carlton

Hawthorn

Last week: 4

Total: 81

NAT EDWARDS

Brisbane- 24 points

Western Bulldogs

Sydney

Collingwood

Greater Western Sydney

Essendon

Port Adelaide

Carlton

Hawthorn

Last week: 6

Total: 81

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Brisbane - 23 points

Western Bulldogs

Sydney

Collingwood

Greater Western Sydney

Essendon

Port Adelaide

Carlton

Hawthorn

Last week: 6

Total: 78

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Brisbane - 28 points

Western Bulldogs

Sydney

Collingwood

Greater Western Sydney

Geelong

Port Adelaide

Carlton

West Coast

Last week: 6

Total: 77

TOTALS

Brisbane 11-0 Melbourne

North Melbourne 0-11 Western Bulldogs

Sydney 11-0 Fremantle

Gold Coast 1-10 Collingwood

Adelaide 0-11 Greater Western Sydney

Geelong 2-9 Essendon

St Kilda 2-9 Port Adelaide

Richmond 0-11 Carlton

West Coast 4-7 Hawthorn