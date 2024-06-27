THE BYE rounds are done and dusted and which means we're back to a full slate of nine games this weekend.
Damian Barrett sits on 88 points and holds a four-game buffer on the chasing pack, with Sarah Black, Sarah Olle, Callum Twomey and Michael Whiting all on 84.
Former Power great Kane Cornes is one of only two tipsters to back St Kilda to defeat Port Adelaide, while there's differing opinions on West Coast's chances against an in-form Hawthorn.
The vast majority of our tipsters are picking the Magpies to bring an end to Gold Coast's winning run at home, while Brisbane, Western Bulldogs, Sydney and GWS are unanimous favourites to win.
Check out all the R16 tips below
DAMIAN BARRETT
Brisbane - 32 points
Western Bulldogs
Sydney
Collingwood
Greater Western Sydney
Geelong
Port Adelaide
Carlton
West Coast
Last week: 6
Total: 88
SARAH BLACK
Brisbane - 17 points
Western Bulldogs
Sydney
Collingwood
Greater Western Sydney
Essendon
Port Adelaide
Carlton
West Coast
Last week: 6
Total: 84
SARAH OLLE
Brisbane - 24 points
Western Bulldogs
Sydney
Collingwood
Greater Western Sydney
Essendon
Port Adelaide
Carlton
West Coast
Last week: 6
Total: 84
CALLUM TWOMEY
Brisbane - 32 points
Western Bulldogs
Sydney
Collingwood
Greater Western Sydney
Essendon
Port Adelaide
Carlton
Hawthorn
Last week: 5
Total: 84
MICHAEL WHITING
Brisbane - 31 points
Western Bulldogs
Sydney
Collingwood
Greater Western Sydney
Essendon
St Kilda
Carlton
Hawthorn
Last week: 6
Total: 84
JOSH GABELICH
Brisbane - 22 points
Western Bulldogs
Sydney
Collingwood
Greater Western Sydney
Essendon
Port Adelaide
Carlton
Hawthorn
Last week: 6
Total: 82
MATTHEW LLOYD
Brisbane - 30 points
Western Bulldogs
Sydney
Collingwood
Greater Western Sydney
Essendon
Port Adelaide
Carlton
Hawthorn
Last week: 6
Total: 82
KANE CORNES
Brisbane - 25 points
Western Bulldogs
Sydney
Gold Coast
Greater Western Sydney
Essendon
St Kilda
Carlton
Hawthorn
Last week: 4
Total: 81
NAT EDWARDS
Brisbane- 24 points
Western Bulldogs
Sydney
Collingwood
Greater Western Sydney
Essendon
Port Adelaide
Carlton
Hawthorn
Last week: 6
Total: 81
RILEY BEVERIDGE
Brisbane - 23 points
Western Bulldogs
Sydney
Collingwood
Greater Western Sydney
Essendon
Port Adelaide
Carlton
Hawthorn
Last week: 6
Total: 78
NATHAN SCHMOOK
Brisbane - 28 points
Western Bulldogs
Sydney
Collingwood
Greater Western Sydney
Geelong
Port Adelaide
Carlton
West Coast
Last week: 6
Total: 77
TOTALS
Brisbane 11-0 Melbourne
North Melbourne 0-11 Western Bulldogs
Sydney 11-0 Fremantle
Gold Coast 1-10 Collingwood
Adelaide 0-11 Greater Western Sydney
Geelong 2-9 Essendon
St Kilda 2-9 Port Adelaide
Richmond 0-11 Carlton
West Coast 4-7 Hawthorn