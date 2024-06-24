Alex Pearce is awaiting the results of scans on his sore arm after Sunday's win over Gold Coast

Alex Pearce looks on after the R15 match between Fremantle and Gold Coast at Optus Stadium on June 23, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

FREMANTLE is anxiously waiting for results of scans on captain Alex Pearce's arm injury that saw him leave the field early in Sunday's win over Gold Coast.

Pearce landed awkwardly on his left forearm in a marking contest with Suns key forward Sam Day and quickly made his way to the bench during the third quarter.

The 29-year-old's arm appeared to hyperextend as Day landed on top of him and the key defender finished the match with ice on his arm.

The Dockers haven't ruled Pearce out of a crucial clash with Sydney at the SCG this Saturday and are seeking specialist opinions before providing full details of the injury on Tuesday.

Pearce has been in All-Australian form this season and arguably the best-performed key defender in the League as he shuts down the opposition's best tall forward each week.

His form has made up for the loss of Brennan Cox (hamstring) and Oscar McDonald (knee) in round one, with inexperienced backman Josh Draper stepping in before Hugh Davies was called up for his debut against the Suns.

Learn More 00:32

The Dockers are unlikely to rush the return of Cox if Pearce is sidelined, with the 25-year-old playing managed minutes for Peel Thunder's reserves team on Saturday in his first match on the comeback trail from a serious hamstring injury.

McDonald remains around two months away from returning after undergoing knee surgery in early April for a complicated injury that included damage to his posterior lateral corner.

The Swans will this week boast a three-pronged tall forward line that includes Joel Amartey, Logan McDonald and Hayden McLean.

Learn More 19:51

Options for Longmuir if Pearce is sidelined include playing Luke Ryan as a key defender, as he has done well in the past when required, and using the 193cm Heath Chapman as a third tall defender.

Combining the 19-year-old Davies in his second game with the 20-year-old Draper would be a significant test for the young key-position pair if Pearce is sidelined, but it is an option that Longmuir sounded open to on Sunday night.

"Next man up. We're a role-driven team. If a seat on the boat opens up, we replace it with someone of like," he said.