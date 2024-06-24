Brisbane's Logan Morris is the round 15 nominee for the Telstra AFL Rising Star

Logan Morris celebrates a goal during the R14 match between Brisbane and Port Adelaide at Adelaide Oval on June 22, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

IN JUST seven career games, Logan Morris has become one of the highest impact players in the AFL.

The young Brisbane forward doesn't get much of the ball, but when he does, it almost always leads to something positive for the Lions.

Another two goals, plus one goal assist and six score involvements from nine disposals against Port Adelaide on Saturday has earned the 19-year-old this round's Telstra AFL Rising Star nomination.

Since making his remarkable debut against Gold Coast earlier this year, Morris has fitted into Brisbane's forward line like a seasoned pro.

In seven games without him, the Lions had a 2-5 win-loss record and averaged 74 points a game, while the seven games with him has resulted in five wins, a draw and a loss and an average of 114 points a game.

Morris, who was taken with the 31st pick in last year's draft, has 13 goals and six goal assists and proved an integral member of Chris Fagan's forward set-up.

"It's awesome playing in that forward line with amazing players like Charlie (Cameron), Eric (Hipwood) and Joey (Daniher)," Morris told AFL.com.au.

"We work on a lot of connection stuff and leading patterns each week, which has definitely been showing on game day. I think we're gelling well."

A standout feature of Morris' game is his decision-making and ability to pick the right option with ball in hand.

His brilliant second-quarter goal against Port where he scooped the ball off his bootlaces before steadying on the run from 45m was a highlight.

With just 55 career disposals, Morris has 34 score involvements (including 20 shots at goal), which equates to 61.8 per cent of his possessions finishing in a score.

Champion Data statistics show this is the third-highest strike rate in the League – admittedly from a low volume, but a testament to his impact.

Highest Percentage of Disposals Leading to Score Involvements Player Club Disposals Score Involvements Score Involvements % Oscar Allen WCE 22 16 72.7 Joel Amartey SYD 97 60 61.9 Logan Morris BL 55 34 61.8 Jye Amiss FRE 96 59 61.5 Ben King GCS 103 63 61.2

"I think a big focus for our forward line is playing selfless footy," Morris said.

"If I 'm getting goal assists, I think that will keep my spot in the team more than if I'm kicking goals.

"Over the last seven games, that's the mentality I've had, to set the big boys up, block for them, and get my teammates involved."

2024 Telstra AFL Rising Star nominees

OR: Matt Roberts (Sydney)

R1: Ollie Dempsey (Geelong)

R2: George Wardlaw (North Melbourne)

R3: Harvey Gallagher (Western Bulldogs)

R4: Sam Darcy (Western Bulldogs)

R5: Harley Reid (West Coast)

R6: Darcy Wilson (St Kilda)

R7: Jake Rogers (Gold Coast)

R8: Caleb Windsor (Melbourne)

R9: Colby McKercher (North Melbourne)

R10: Kai Lohmann (Brisbane)

R11: Harvey Harrison (Collingwood)

R12: Bodhi Uwland (Gold Coast)

R13: Luke Nankervis (Adelaide)

R14: Harvey Thomas (Greater Western Sydney)

R15: Logan Morris (Brisbane)