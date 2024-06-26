Michael Whiting takes a look at how the Suns can make the finals despite their poor record away from home

DESPITE its winless run away from home, Gold Coast's path to a maiden finals appearance is remarkably clear.

There's a chance 12 wins and a good percentage might squeeze you into the top eight this season, but let's work on 13 being the magic number.

The Suns are 7-0 at home – the only unbeaten team alongside pacesetter Sydney – and 0-7 on the road.

With nine rounds remaining, they would have to keep a perfect – or near perfect – record at People First Stadium to be any chance, and that won't be easy.

Perhaps the toughest challenge comes on Saturday afternoon, facing a Collingwood team that expects to be restocked with high-end talent coming back from injury.

The corresponding match last year was a disaster for the Suns, trailing by 62 points at half-time and losing by 78.

Following the Magpies, Damien Hardwick's men host Port Adelaide (round 18), Brisbane (round 20) and Melbourne (round 23).

Form is about a two-week window this season for any team, but every statistic points to a clearly superior outfit on their home deck, which would give Gold Coast belief it is capable of running the slate.

This leaves the biggest question – where do the remaining two or three wins come from once the Suns board a plane?

There will not be a better opportunity to break the duck than in round 17 when they travel to Marvel Stadium to take on the much-improved North Melbourne.

There are also matches against West Coast (round 21) and Richmond (round 24) on the schedule.

While playing with AFL.com.au's Ladder Predictor is fraught with danger – unless you're secretly tipping nine from nine each week – the opportunity is staring the Suns in the face to make history.

Are they good enough?