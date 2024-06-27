Sydney is tracking towards a club record when the All-Australian side is named at the end of the year

RUNAWAY leader Sydney is closing in on a feat few teams have reached in the AFL era.

Since the competition became national in 1991, just 15 times have five or more players from the same club earned All-Australian honours in the same season.

And with nine rounds remaining, John Longmire's outfit are a good chance to make it 16.

In AFL.com.au's mid-season All-Australian team published earlier this month, the Swans had four players selected, with Brownlow Medal fancies Isaac Heeney, Chad Warner and Errol Gulden joined by dashing defender Nick Blakey.

Heeney was one of just five unanimous selections from our nine reporters, while Warner (eight out of nine), Blakey (eight) and Gulden (seven) were also popular picks.

Since that team was compiled, Brodie Grundy has continued to push his case for a first AA blazer since 2019 as the competition's No.1 ruck, with 16 AFL Coaches Association votes in Sydney's past three wins. Whether Grundy will have done enough to unseat former teammate Max Gawn as the lead ruck, or if selectors would be willing to pick two rucks in the final 22, remains to be seen.

In a behind-the-scenes program aired on Fox Footy earlier this month, the 10-strong All-Australian selection committee threw up three other Swans as part of their mid-season discussions.

Will Hayward, Ollie Florent and James Rowbottom were all mentioned as players to keep an eye on during the second half of the season, so Sydney's contingent could grow even further if that trio finish the year well.

Should the Swans have at least five players selected come season's end, they would join elite company.

Geelong's drought-breaking premiership team of 2007 has the record, with a staggering nine players making the final cut of 22 that year.

The following year, when the Cats were upset by Hawthorn in the decider, they had seven players named All-Australian.

In 2002 it was Brisbane – in the midst of its three-peat – who had six players named, as did the Collingwood team of 2011 (runners-up) and Geelong of 2010 (preliminary finalist).

Ten clubs have had five selections, including the Swans in 2016. Of those 10, Geelong (2022), Melbourne (2021), Geelong (2009) and Carlton (1995) all won the flag that year.

While a high number of All-Australians does indicate a successful season, it doesn't guarantee it. Of the 15 teams to have had five or more AA selections, only six have gone on to win the premiership, while five lost the Grand Final that year.

And four clubs - Geelong in 2010 (six), Carlton in 2000 (5), Adelaide in 1993 (5) and Geelong in 1991 (5) - didn't make it to the final game of the season, despite dominating the team of the year.

Most All-Australians in a season

9 - Geelong in 2007 (Matthew Scarlett, Darren Milburn, Matthew Egan, Jimmy Bartel, Steve Johnson, Cameron Mooney, Gary Ablett, Joel Corey, Cameron Ling)

7 - Geelong in 2008 (Matthew Scarlett, Tom Harley, Jimmy Bartel, Steve Johnson, Gary Ablett, Joel Corey, Corey Enright)

6 - Collingwood in 2011 (Ben Reid, Leon Davis, Dale Thomas, Scott Pendlebury, Travis Cloke, Dane Swan)

6 - Geelong in 2010 (Corey Enright, Harry Taylor, Joel Selwood, Paul Chapman, Gary Ablett, Steve Johnson)

6 - Brisbane in 2002 (Chris Johnson, Justin Leppitsch, Jason Akermanis, Simon Black, Michael Voss, Nigel Lappin)

5 - Geelong in 2022 (Tom Stewart, Jeremy Cameron, Tom Hawkins, Tyson Stengle, Mark Blicavs)

5 - Melbourne in 2021 (Jake Lever, Steven May, Christian Petracca, Max Gawn, Clayton Oliver)

5 - Sydney in 2016 (Dane Rampe, Luke Parker, Josh Kennedy, Lance Franklin, Dan Hannebery)

5 - Geelong in 2009 (Matthew Scarlett, Joel Selwood, Paul Chapman, Gary Ablett, Corey Enright)

5 - St Kilda in 2009 (Leigh Montagna, Lenny Hayes, Nick Riewoldt, Nick Dal Santo, Brendon Goddard)

5 - Brisbane in 2004 (Chris Johnson, Simon Black, Nigel Lappin, Jason Akermanis, Luke Power)

5 - Carlton in 2000 (Andrew McKay, Brett Ratten, Scott Camporeale, Anthony Koutoufides, Lance Whitnall)

5 - Carlton in 1995 (Stephen Silvagni, Ang Christou, Justin Madden, Craig Bradley, Anthony Koutoufides)

5 - Adelaide in 1993 (Ben Hart, Greg Anderson, Tony Modra, Tony McGuinness, Nigel Smart)

5 - Geelong in 1991 (Ken Hinkley, Paul Couch, Garry Hocking, Mark Bairstow, Bill Brownless)