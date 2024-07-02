Carlton will take defender Jordan Boyd's one-game ban for forceful front-on contact to the Tribunal

Jordan Boyd during the preliminary final between Carlton and Brisbane at the Gabba on September 23, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

CARLTON will go to the AFL Tribunal to contest defender Jordan Boyd's one-game suspension.

If the Blues are unsuccessful in the Tuesday night hearing, Boyd will miss Saturday night's big away clash against struggling Greater Western Sydney.

Boyd was banned for forceful front-on contact, after his collision with Richmond's Rhyan Mansell during Sunday's contest at the MCG.

Mansell had gathered the ball in the last term of Carlton's 61-point win when Boyd collected him.

The Tigers forward ducked his head as he moved towards Boyd and the defender's stomach caught him.

Mansell was given a free kick for high contact and managed to play out the game.

The incident was assessed as careless conduct, high contact and medium impact.

Boyd has played all 15 games this season.

Gold Coast player Ben Long will also challenge his fine for striking with a written submission to the Tribunal.

Long was fined $3750 for striking Collingwood defender Brayden Maynard and could have accepted a $2500 penalty with an early plea.