The Western Bulldogs have re-signed Cody Weightman until the end of 2027, warding off any interest from rival clubs

Cody Weightman celebrates kicking a goal during the match between North Melbourne and the Western Bulldogs at Marvel Stadium in round 16, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

WESTERN Bulldogs forward Cody Weightman has blunted any speculation over his future by re-signing with the club until the end of 2027.

As reported by AFL.com.au last month, the 23-year-old had been in talks with the club despite being contracted until the end of 2025.

Weightman penned a new two-year deal to ward off any interest from rival clubs, taking him to free agency.

The electric forward has kicked 119 goals in 68 games after being drafted with pick No.15 in 2019.

"When the option presented that I could sign on and stay here it was a simple choice for me and I am really pumped by it," Weightman said.

"We’ve got great history that shows we can damage really late in the season, hopefully we can find our best footy in the next few weeks and give ourselves a chance at September."

Weightman's signature comes after a strong defence from Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge, amid claims he was staging for free kicks.

"I don’t know whether he (North coach Alastair Clarkson) was baited for too long, but some of the names that Cody's been called by a journalist, I mean have some respect for the kid," Beveridge told Fox Footy on Monday night.