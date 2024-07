Zach Merrett and Darcy Moore in action during Essendon's Anzac Day clash with Collingwood in round seven, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards join all the dots on football's big issues.

>> START LISTENING NOW

- The Bombers need to make a statement against the Magpies

- Darcy Moore's form has been under a microscope

- How do the Bombers stop Nick Daicos?

- Huge Saturday in round 17, including the Hawks taking on the Cats

Don't miss a minute! Subscribe to AFL Daily NOW at Spotify, Apple Podcasts or Google.