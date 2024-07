Isaac Heeney in action during Sydney's loss to St Kilda in round 17, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Josh Gabelich join all the dots on football's big issues.

>> START LISTENING NOW

- Brownlow favourite Isaac Heeney under the Match Review microscope

- The move that has transformed North Melbourne's season

- Damien Hardwick needs to 'grow the you know what up, too' after post-match outburst

- Lachie Neale on fire as Brisbane rebuild their Gabba fortress

Don't miss a minute! Subscribe to AFL Daily NOW at Spotify, Apple Podcasts or Google.