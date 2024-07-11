The Lions are ready for whatever West Coast throws at them amid the fallout from coach Adam Simpson's departure during the week

Jarrod Berry celebrates a goal for Brisbane against Melbourne in R16, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

BRISBANE midfielder Jarrod Berry expects an emotional response from West Coast when the teams meet at Optus Stadium on Sunday, following the sacking of premiership coach Adam Simpson earlier in the week.

Simpson's departure has added an extra twist to the contest, with the heavily-favoured Lions, currently on a five-game winning streak, wary of the 16th-placed Eagles.

However, Berry said despite his team's caution, Brisbane was more concerned with its own form and improvement as it tries to solidify a spot in the top eight.

"The typical thing is if you sack a coach, everyone says you win the next game, but I think the stats say it's around 50-50," Berry said on Thursday morning.

"Nothing really changes for us … whether it's Simmo coaching or anyone.

"It's about us when we go over there, and playing our style of footy. We've been playing with great momentum.

"It's important you keep looking with a growth mindset to try and get better every week and that's what we're going to do on the weekend."

Brisbane players celebrate a goal during round 16, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Unprompted, Berry paid tribute to Simpson's tenure, describing his 11-year stint at the helm as "exceptional".

West Coast will be led by interim coach Jarrad Schofield at the weekend.

Berry, who will play his 150th game just a week after locking away a five-year deal to stay at the Lions, said whatever the Eagles threw at the Lions, they'd be ready.

"It's important our processes are strong and consistent. If we can do that, I think the result will look after itself," he said.

The 26-year-old has been in some of the best form of his career in 2024, playing a variety of roles that have included tagging, wing and ball-hunting midfielder.

Hugh McCluggage (R) and Jarrod Berry after being drafted by Brisbane in 2016. Picture: AFL Photos

He said signing long-term with the Lions was made more special after coming to the club at the end of 2016 with newly-appointed Chris Fagan and alongside great mate Hugh McCluggage.

"'Fages' has always been really loyal to me and invested in me when I was young and I hope I'm able to repay as much as I can that good faith," he said.

"Hughy signing on was a part of it (his decision).

"I think it's really special we got drafted together, come in with a lot of people … and we've created this culture and group to drag this club forward."