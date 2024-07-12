Chad Wingard was nearing a return from his Achilles injury but tore his calf at training on Thursday and will miss the next month

Chad Wingard at Hawthorn training at Waverley Park on April 19, 2024. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

HAWTHORN veteran Chad Wingard has hit another setback in his bid to return at AFL level for the first time since rupturing his Achilles tendon in August last year.

The dual All-Australian left training early on Thursday after re-injuring his calf, with subsequent scans revealing a tear.

Wingard is set to miss the next month putting a return in 2024 up in the air with seven rounds to play in the home and away season.

The 30-year-old returned from surgery at the end of April and was mounting a case for a senior recall before suffering calf tightness early in a game in June.

At that stage, Wingard had played five games for Box Hill and had been discussed as a sub in previous weeks.

The former Port Adelaide forward returned against Geelong's reserves at Box Hill City Oval on Sunday, before suffering another setback at training on Thursday.

Hawthorn re-signed Wingard for 2024 weeks after the Achilles injury, despite the expectation the South Australian would miss the first half of this season.

Mid-season recruit Jasper Scaife also suffered an injury at training on Thursday, breaking his finger early in a session where he was being considered for a debut.

Jasper Scaife in action during the match between Box Hill and Port Melbourne at Box Hill City Oval on June 29, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

With Mitch Lewis sidelined for the rest of the season, the 19-year-old will come under consideration for a senior opportunity in the coming weeks, after arriving at Waverley Park via pick No.5 in the 2024 Mid-Season Rookie Draft.

The West Australian has kicked 6.6 from three appearances for Box Hill, following a standout start to the campaign for West Perth, which included selection in the WAFL squad.