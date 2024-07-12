The Blues are expecting two of their stars to be available to take on the Bulldogs

Charlie Curnow celebrates a goal during Carlton's clash against Richmond in round 16, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

CARLTON coach Michael Voss expects Charlie Curnow and Jacob Weitering to face the Western Bulldogs despite the Blues stars pulling up sore following the upset defeat to Greater Western Sydney.

Defender Mitch McGovern (hip flexor) has been ruled out for up to two weeks, but Curnow and Weitering will push through to play against the Bulldogs at Marvel Stadium on Saturday.

Dual Coleman medallist Curnow kicked just one goal against the Giants, while star defender Weitering was also limited after suffering a corked thigh early in the match.

"(Curnow) was certainly impacted last week, there's no doubt about that," Voss said on Friday.

"But he's been able to train so he's right to go.

"A bit unfortunate with a couple of knocks last week early in game with a couple of our boys, but they seem to have pulled up OK.

"Early in the week, we weren't 100 per cent sure, but they were able to train (Thursday) and got through the training session, so we expect them to play."

Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge isn't buying it, saying he expects Carlton will make a late change to its line-up while suggesting he does not plan to do the same, despite queries over his backline.

Ruck-forward Rory Lobb has again been named in defence alongside inexperienced tall Buku Khamis, with Alex Keath among the emergencies on his return from injury.

Rory Lobb and Kane Farrell during the round 17 match between Port Adelaide and Western Bulldogs at Adelaide Oval, July 5, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

The Dogs' defenders have taken "tips and hints" from how GWS back-man Jack Buckley tackled Curnow last week, and will look for help to contain fellow Blues talls Harry McKay and Tom De Koning.

"The way they've picked their emergencies with a midfielder and two small forwards, we sort of anticipate that maybe one of their bigs is coming out - otherwise they are quite tall in their front end," Beveridge said.

"It will definitely be what's happening from the 12 to 14 (players) up the field that are going to help our key defenders on those big boys.

"That's priority No.1 for us - to make sure that our team defensive system works better than it has done last week."

Carlton captain Patrick Cripps will run out for his 200th game, with Voss not ruling out the prospect of a head-to-head battle against fellow superstar Marcus Bontempelli.

"It'd be great match-up, wouldn't it?" Voss said.

Patrick Cripps and Marcus Bontempelli during Carlton's match against the Western Bulldogs in R2, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

"The 'Bont' is a critically important player and he's one of those players we do admire from a distance.

"It's going to be a big job for our midfield and they obviously have a number of other players in there that can have an influence as well."

The Bulldogs have lost spearhead Aaron Naughton (concussion) but regain dangerous small forward Cody Weightman after a week out with groin soreness.

The contest looms as an important one in shaping the top eight, with the Dogs (8-8) still in the hunt and Blues (11-5) seeking to sew up a finals double-chance.