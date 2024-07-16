L-R: Alex Pearce, Jack Ginnivan, Max Gawn. Pictures: AFL Photos

WHO IS a chance to play in round 19?

In this week's In the Mix we find the players who are giving their selectors plenty of food for thought.

Who's going out, who's sore, who is under the pump? Our reporters attempt to pick all the R19 ins and outs. Check it out.

Promoting substitute Riley Thilthorpe to the starting 18 is the easiest move the Crows can make this week after his excellent return from a knee injury against the Saints, kicking two crucial goals in the final quarter. Defender Mitch Hinge is also due back after missing one match with an adductor injury. Dan Curtin pushed a strong case at SANFL level to add to his two senior games this year, kicking two goals from 22 disposals and winning some strong clearances while in the midfield. He also laid seven tackles and looks physically ready to contribute at AFL level. – Nathan Schmook

Last week's sub: Riley Thilthorpe (replaced Elliott Himmelberg)

One tough decision looms for coach Chris Fagan ahead of Sunday's match against ladder-leading Sydney at the Gabba – who goes out to accommodate the returning Brandon Starcevich from concussion? Shadeau Brain was excellent as his replacement in defence against West Coast and would be an unlucky omission, while Conor McKenna has struggled to hit the highs of 2023 and could come under consideration. Charlie Cameron's absence through suspension could give Bruce Reville the chance to be upgraded from the substitute's role, while Harry Sharp, Deven Robertson and Jarryd Lyons could all be considered in Cameron's place. – Michael Whiting

Last week's sub: Bruce Reville (replaced Logan Morris)

Brandon Starcevich leaves the field during the R17 match between Brisbane and Adelaide at the Gabba on July 7, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

The Blues will put Mitch McGovern (hip) and Orazio Fantasia (calf) through their paces later this week to determine their availability for Sunday's clash with the Kangas. Zac Williams (hamstring) will miss some time, though David Cuningham (18 disposals, four tackles) and Jesse Motlop (13 disposals, one goal) have both impressed in the VFL recently and could be options to replace him. George Hewett (34 disposals, 10 clearances, 12 tackles, one goal) should return to the midfield, having been dropped recently, while Jack Martin (10 disposals, three tackles) is also on the cusp of a comeback after playing at reserves level last weekend following a calf injury.

Last week's sub: Matthew Kennedy (replaced Zac Williams)

Collingwood's season is slipping away but it could regain Dan McStay after the key forward made a successful return in the VFL. Mason Cox is also pushing to return for the first time in a couple of months. Jeremy Howe didn't face Geelong due to hamstring awareness and could put his hand up against Hawthorn. Jack Bytel was busy in the VFL with 33 disposals, but three senior emergencies Fin Macrae, Lachie Sullivan and Ash Johnson didn't have massive games against the Cats' reserves at the AIA Centre. - Josh Gabelich

Last week's sub: Reef McInnes (replaced Lachie Schultz)

After a disappointing loss to Melbourne, the Bombers could opt to make changes for Friday night's clash against Adelaide. Jayden Laverde could earn a recall after being managed last week, while veteran ruckman Todd Goldstein was left out again. Ben Hobbs (30 disposals, 11 tackles and seven clearances), Elijah Tsatas (34 disposals and 14 clearances) and Will Setterfield (22 disposals, eight clearances and six tackles) impressed in the VFL, while Jye Menzie and Jayden Davey each kicked three goals, but the game on Sunday means it is a short turnaround into Friday night. – Dejan Kalinic

Last week's sub: Nick Hind (replaced Peter Wright)

Jayden Laverde in action during an Essendon training session at the Hangar on July 10, 2024. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

The Dockers should have a full strength team against Melbourne on Sunday as ruckman Sean Darcy returns from concussion and captain Alex Pearce gets back from a fractured forearm. Darcy has missed one match but ticked all boxes so far through concussion protocols with main training on Thursday to come. Pearce was pushing to face Hawthorn in round 18 but was held back. Darcy's return allows Luke Jackson to switch back to a forward/ruck role, while Pearce will play alongside Brennan Cox and Luke Ryan for the first time this season in the Dockers' best backline. Defender Brandon Walker played in the WAFL last week after returning from an AC joint issue. – Nathan Schmook

Last week's sub: Michael Walters (replaced Sam Sturt)

Alex Pearce nurses an arm injury after Fremantle's win over Gold Coast in R15, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

A third impressive win on the trot leaves Chris Scott with a little less to do at the selection table, although Tanner Bruhn's potential return from a fractured wrist could complicate things. One option could be bringing Ollie Henry in for a full game after successive weeks as the starting sub, and use either Bruhn or Gary Rohan as the sub, pending the former's fitness. Tall forward Shannon Neale is also available after being subbed out against the Pies after a painful knock to the throat. In the VFL, Rhys Stanley enjoyed his strongest performance in weeks with 22 disposals, 32 hitouts, six clearances and a goal – timely, given Toby Conway's season-ending foot injury. Brandan Parfitt continued his prolific form with 34 disposals and nine clearances, and Ted Clohesy had 31 touches, five clearances and two goals the Cats took care of the Pies by 29 points. – Michael Rogers

Last week's sub: Ollie Henry (replaced Shannon Neale)

Despite a strong win over Port Adelaide, the Suns will make a handful of changes to face Greater Western Sydney on Saturday, likely led by the return of Lachie Weller from a second ruptured ACL. The running defender is available after bang on 12 months out of the game and coach Damien Hardwick has all but announced he'll return straight to senior level. Co-captain Jarrod Witts is a chance to return after two games out with fractured vertebrae, while Gold Coast needs replacements for suspended duo Alex Davies and Malcolm Rosas jnr, along with half-forward Ben Ainsworth (season-ending shoulder injury). Tom Berry was terrific in the VFL at the weekend and appears a perfect replacement for Rosas jnr, while David Swallow is ideal to fill in for Davies. Brayden Fiorini has also been lighting up the lower level and could replace Ainsworth, who has spent big chunks of time on the wing recently. – Michael Whiting

Last week's sub: Will Graham (replaced Jed Walter)

Lachie Weller in action during the R17 match between Gold Coast and Port Adelaide at Adelaide Oval on July 8, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

The Giants are hopeful that Stephen Coniglio (shoulder) is fit for Saturday's clash with the Suns, having managed soreness last weekend. He hasn't required scans, so it will simply be a case of whether he gets through training this week. Toby Bedford is facing a three-match suspension, but Xavier O'Halloran and Jacob Wehr were among the emergencies last weekend and could be options to come into the side. The VFL team had the bye last weekend, so there is no exposed form to choose from. – Riley Beveridge

Last week's sub: James Peatling (replaced Stephen Coniglio)

Xavier O'Halloran after GWS' loss to Sydney in round 15, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Jack Ginnivan has missed the past two games due to a fractured fibula but is pushing to be available against his old side this Saturday. Sam Mitchell will consider recalling Finn Maginness for the huge game, given his tagging performances on Collingwood superstar Nick Daicos in the past. James Sicily starred in attack against Fremantle, creating an option for Jai Serong or Ethan Phillips to be considered as extra coverage in defence. Jack Gunston was managed and didn't play at all on the weekend, while Seamus Mitchell finished with 20 touches for Box Hill after being squeezed out for the 23. Massimo D'Ambrosio will be touch and go after being subbed out in the third quarter of the win over the Dockers with an ankle problem. - Josh Gabelich

Last week's sub: Harry Morrison (replaced Massimo D'Ambrosio)

Jack Ginnivan warms up ahead of the R16 match between Hawthorn and West Coast at Optus Stadium on June 30, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Skipper Max Gawn could be back in the fold after just one week on the sidelines with an ankle injury. The Demons say he has been "incredibly diligent" in his rehab and is a chance to return to face Fremantle's daunting ruck combo in Luke Jackson and Sean Darcy. Melbourne took on Essendon on Saturday night without a recognised ruckman, with Jacob van Rooyen and Harrison Petty filling the skipper's void in the middle. It worked, but there's no guarantee the Demons will pull the same move this week if Gawn doesn't play, with recruit Tom Fullarton and developing ruck Will Verrall still in the frame for selection. Bailey Laurie (29 disposals, eight tackles, seven clearances, two goals) and Jack Billings (29 disposals, six clearances, two goals) were prolific at the lower level but with winning form and no fresh injury concerns, the Demons are unlikely to make too many changes. - Alison O'Connor

Last week's sub: Taj Woewodin (replaced Andy Moniz-Wakefield)

Max Gawn receives medical attention during the match between Melbourne and West Coast at the MCG in round 17, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

The Kangaroos will likely consider Zac Fisher (27 disposals, five marks) for a recall ahead of Sunday's clash with his former side in the Blues, having impressed in his return through the VFL. Zane Duursma (10 disposals, three goals) and Robert Hansen jnr (16 disposals, two goals) were also among the best and could be options to freshen up the attack. Will Phillips (22 disposals, seven clearances) responded to being dropped from the senior team with a solid display. Expect to see Griffin Logue come into contention, having played a string of matches at reserves level following his ACL injury. – Riley Beveridge

Last week's sub: Curtis Taylor (replaced Liam Shiels)

Injuries have bitten Port, with Ken Hinkley losing Jeremy Finlayson (lacerated spleen) and Lachie Jones (concussion) from the team that lost to Gold Coast. The return of Mitch Georgiades from suspension is timely to bolster the forward line for Saturday's match against Richmond. Willie Rioli and Esava Ratugolea both played well in the SANFL at the weekend, while Ryan Burton (foot) and Josh Sinn (quad) both face tests to return from injury, with either capable of replacing Jones. – Michael Whiting

Last week's sub: Francis Evans (replaced Lachie Jones)

There will be at least one change for Richmond, with Tim Taranto ruled out with concussion. Dustin Martin (back) is a chance to return and would make for a straightforward swap with the midfield star. Kane McAuliffe had 19 disposals, six clearances and a goal in the VFL after his omission from the senior side, while Jacob Bauer booted three and is one of three primary-listed Tigers to have not yet played in the AFL this year. Tyler Sonsie had three disposals and one tackle against GWS. – Sarah Black

Last week's sub: James Trezise (replaced Tyler Sonsie)

Dustin Martin looks on after the R16 match between Richmond and Carlton at the MCG on June 30, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Bradley Hill is set to return for his 250th game after missing the trip to South Australia to be at the birth of his second child. Matt Allison put his hand up for a debut by kicking five goals from 19 disposals for Sandringham at Williamstown on Saturday, as did Olli Hotton, who collected 26 touches and five clearances. Seb Ross laid 14 tackles and finished with 21 disposals, while Liam Stocker was also busy. Tom Campbell starred again in the ruck. - Josh Gabelich

Last week's sub: Ben Paton (replaced Riley Bonner)

The selection squeeze is on again at the Swans, with Isaac Heeney (suspension) and Harry Cunningham (hamstring) set to return to face Brisbane, although Justin McInerney (knee) is a guaranteed absence for the next few weeks. McInerney's injury last week meant skipper Callum Mills was forced to play the whole game against North Melbourne and has pulled up a bit sore, so he might be a sub option against the Lions as the club carefully manages his return from a long absence. Luke Parker did everything he could against North to return to the starting 22, which could put Taylor Adams under some pressure given they can play a similar role. McInerney's absence could see Braeden Campbell spend some more time on a wing having shown some good signs off half-back in recent weeks. - Martin Smith

Last week's sub: Luke Parker (replaced Justin McInerney)

Harry Cunningham leaves the field during the R11 match between Sydney and Western Bulldogs at Marvel Stadium on May 23, 2024. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

The Eagles will reward form and give opportunities when they're earned under caretaker Jarrad Schofield, with Jai Culley sure to be considered this week after a best-on-ground WAFL performance. The strong-bodied midfielder kicked two goals from 21 disposals and could replace the midfield role played by co-captain Liam Duggan (concussion). Draftee Clay Hall (18 and a goal) also has claims, while Campbell Chesser played as an inside midfielder after being dropped and worked hard for six clearances. Jordyn Baker and Harvey Johnston have spent time at half-back and are other candidates for exposure during the next six rounds. Dom Sheed (31 and six clearances) returned well from a hamstring injury in the WAFL win, with ruckman Matt Flynn and Jack Petruccelle also now available as senior reinforcements after overcoming ankle and hamstring injuries. Tyrell Dewar is a small forward capable of replacing injured recruit Tyler Brockman (ankle), while premiership forward Jack Darling is available after making a professional return to the WAFL. - Nathan Schmook

Last week's sub: Tyler Brockman (replaced Liam Duggan)

Luke Beveridge should regain a few senior players this weekend with Adam Treloar expected to be available after being a late out against Carlton due to calf tightness. Aaron Naughton and James O'Donnell are both expected to exit concussion protocols in time for the trip to Geelong. Riley Garcia dominated in the VFL after being the unused sub, amassing 34 disposals, 17 tackles, 10 clearances and two goals. Tony Scott finished with 33 disposals and 10 clearances. Caleb Daniel was also busy with 29 touches, nine tackles and seven clearances for Footscray. Alex Keath got through a VFL return after being included in the 26-man squad. - Josh Gabelich

Last week's sub: Riley Garcia (unused)