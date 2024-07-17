Tim Taranto is tackled by Toby Bedford during round 18, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

AFL CHIEF executive Andrew Dillon has defended the League's Tribunal system and insisted players are adjusting to dangerous-tackle rules that are designed to protect their health and safety.

Brisbane's Charlie Cameron and Greater Western Sydney's Toby Bedford will both take dangerous tackle charges to the AFL Appeal Board on Thursday amid confusion among some current and former players about what constitutes a dangerous tackle.

Dillon said Match Review stats over the past two seasons proved players were adapting to new tackling guidelines that this year included run-down tackles as potentially reportable offences if players are driven into the ground with excessive force.

"Our Tribunal system is based on prioritising the health and safety of our players, so that is the number one, two and three priority for the system," Dillon said on Wednesday in Perth after day two of the club CEOs conference.

"Last year we had 35 dangerous tackles graded by the MRO and the Tribunal. As we sit here more than two-thirds of the way through this season, including the two that are going to be appealed this week, we have only 11 tackles.

"So I think the players have adapted, but sometimes you just have weekends like we had. Ultimately it's the health and safety of our players that is the priority and that's the reason for the Tribunal system."

Liam Duggan lies concussed after being tackled by Charlie Cameron during the match between West Coast and Brisbane at Optus Stadium in round 18, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Dillon would not be drawn on the Cameron and Bedford cases, which both drew three-week bans, as they will now be decided at the Appeals Board.

He said the Match Review "matrix", which is used to grade offences and reach a penalty, would be reviewed as normal at the end of the season.

Among the main topics discussed at the CEOs conference, which was held in Perth for the first time, was the competitive balance review, club funding, and fixturing for 2025 and beyond.

The League also announced it would allocate 1000 extra Grand Final tickets to competing club members from this season, with the tickets coming from an AFL corporate hospitality allotment and increasing member access to 17,500 per club.

Access to Next Generation Academy players and changes to the Draft Value Index were thrashed out in detail, with changes to be confirmed at the League's August Commission meeting.

"With the competitive balance, access to draft talent is really important, and we want to make sure that when you have that preferential access to a player that you are paying as fair a price as possible," Dillon said.

Trading draft picks up to two years in advance was also proposed, as well as mid-season pick trading that could happen in line with the Mid-Season Rookie Draft.

The CEOs were presented with detailed proposals from the two WA clubs on how travel loads could be equalised, with Dillon highlighting the complex hurdles that exist with venue, broadcast and club agreements.

Solutions included playing multiple games away from home in one extended trip, as clubs had done for Gather Round this season. For example, Melbourne played Port Adelaide in round four before remaining in SA and facing the Crows in the opening match of Gather Round five days later.

Club CEOs also discussed the radical prospect of an in-season tournament with the League and a wildcard finals weekend.

"It was a great conversation with a lot of ideas thrown around," Dillon said.

"We didn't land anywhere, but it gave us a bit of impetus from the clubs to look at opportunities to continue to enhance the competition."