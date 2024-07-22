Ben Ainsworth has opened up on his decision to extend his stay with the Suns

Ben Ainsworth celebrates a goal during Gold Coast's clash against Richmond in Opening Round, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

AFTER genuinely weighing up rival offers, Ben Ainsworth inked a four-year deal to stay with Gold Coast, saying he couldn't see himself playing in any other colours.

As flagged in AFL.com.au's Inside Trading on Friday, Ainsworth signed on with the Suns until the end of 2028, putting to bed a free agency courting process that had him flirting with leaving the club.

The No.4 pick from the 2016 Telstra AFL Draft, Ainsworth said the thought of finishing off a project he started eight years ago was just too much to overlook.

It wasn't easy though, he said, discussing the pros and cons of the decision with teammates Rory Atkins and Brandon Ellis, along with coach Damien Hardwick, before putting pen to paper.

"I've been here through all the hard times and now (it's time) to try and have some success over the next four or five years," Ainsworth said on Monday.

"I always had Gold Coast at heart. I tried seeing myself in other colours and I was like, I just can't.

"To be able to stay at Gold Coast and hopefully play out my career here is something I'll cherish forever."

Essendon led the suitors trying to lure Ainsworth back to his home state of Victoria.

With 134 games to his name in eight seasons, the dynamic half-forward said it was nice to be wanted by other clubs and he sought counsel far and wide to clear his head.

"It's almost reinvigorating going through the whole process and having the understanding of how clubs see you and your strengths as a player," Ainsworth said.

"It's a great process and you feel wanted to a degree.

"Brandon Ellis and Rory Atkins had been through that, so I leaned on them a fair bit and ended up making the right decision.

"We've got a strong culture and strong bonds up here … even speaking to 'Dimma' at times about it and just being open and honest."

Ainsworth had shoulder surgery last Friday and has been ruled out for the remainder of the season.